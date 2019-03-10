Letztes Update am So, 10.03.2019 16:49

Salzburg-BM-Resultate 2 Straßwalchen 50335

Straßwalchen/Wien (APA) -

~

BM 2019 BM 2014

Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen

% +/- % %

--------------------------------------------------------------------- WBE 5.921 +224 5.697 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ABG 4.200 -13 4.213 BET 70,93% -3,02% 73,95% --------------------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 4.014 -33 4.047

95,57% -0,49% 96,06%

===================================================================== Baumann/ÖVP 1.073 -842 Kreil/ÖVP 1.915

26,73% -20,59% 47,32% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Kreer/SPÖ 1.566 +955 Allmann/SPÖ 611

39,01% +23,91% 15,10% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Pinter/FPÖ 195 -37 Spann/FPÖ 232

4,86% -0,87% 5,73% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Winklhofer/LIS 1.180 +71 Winklhofer/LIS 1.109

29,40% +2,00% 27,40% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Bachleitner/GRÜNE n.k. Bachleitner/GRÜNE 180

4,45% --------------------------------------------------------------------- ~ Stichwahl am 24. März

