Salzburg-BM-Resultate 2 Straßwalchen 50335

Straßwalchen/Wien (APA) -
BM 2019 BM 2014
Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen
% +/- % %
--------------------------------------------------------------------- WBE 5.921 +224 5.697 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ABG 4.200 -13 4.213 BET 70,93% -3,02% 73,95% --------------------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 4.014 -33 4.047
95,57% -0,49% 96,06%
===================================================================== Baumann/ÖVP 1.073 -842 Kreil/ÖVP 1.915
26,73% -20,59% 47,32% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Kreer/SPÖ 1.566 +955 Allmann/SPÖ 611
39,01% +23,91% 15,10% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Pinter/FPÖ 195 -37 Spann/FPÖ 232
4,86% -0,87% 5,73% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Winklhofer/LIS 1.180 +71 Winklhofer/LIS 1.109
29,40% +2,00% 27,40% --------------------------------------------------------------------- Bachleitner/GRÜNE n.k. Bachleitner/GRÜNE 180
4,45% --------------------------------------------------------------------- ~ Stichwahl am 24. März