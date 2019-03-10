Salzburg-BM-Resultate 3 Thalgau 50337

Thalgau/Wien (APA) -
~
BM 2019 BM 2014
Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen
% +/- % %
------------------------------------------------------------------- WBE 4.825 +255 4.570 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ABG 3.153 -89 3.242 BET 65,35% -5,59% 70,94% ------------------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 3.070 -10 3.080
97,37% +2,37% 95,00%
=================================================================== Grubinger/ÖVP 1.825 -214 Greisberger/ÖVP 2.039
59,45% -6,75% 66,20% ------------------------------------------------------------------- Brandstätter/SPÖ 276 -75 Brandstätter/SPÖ 351
8,99% -2,41% 11,40% ------------------------------------------------------------------- Schruckmayr/FPÖ 189 n.k.
6,16% ------------------------------------------------------------------- Oberascher/GRÜNE 780 +90 Oberascher/GRÜNE 690
25,41% +3,01% 22,40% ------------------------------------------------------------------- ~ Johann Grubinger (ÖVP) wurde am 10. Juli 2018 von der Gemeindevertretung zum Bürgermeister gewählt.