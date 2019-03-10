Salzburg-BM-Resultate 14 Oberndorf bei Salzburg 50326

Oberndorf/Wien (APA) -
BM 2019 BM 2014
Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen
% +/- % %
----------------------------------------------------------------- WBE 4.422 +10 4.412 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ABG 2.977 +91 2.886 BET 67,32% +1,91% 65,41% ----------------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 2.887 +115 2.772
96,98% +0,93% 96,05%
================================================================= Mayrhofer/ÖVP 1.182 +234 Mayrhofer/ÖVP 948
40,94% +6,74% 34,20% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Djundja/SPÖ 1.345 -191 Schröder/SPÖ 1.536
46,59% -8,82% 55,41% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Weissenböck/GRÜNE 160 n.k.
5,54% ----------------------------------------------------------------- Thür/NOW 200 -88 Thür/NOW 288
6,93% -3,46% 10,39% ----------------------------------------------------------------- ~ Stichwahl am 24. März