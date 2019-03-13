New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 206,66 0,86 0,42% 205,80 American Express 112,14 1,71 1,55% 110,43 Apple 181,71 0,80 0,44% 180,91 Boeing 377,14 1,73 0,46% 375,41 Caterpillar 133,50 1,02 0,77% 132,48 Chevron 124,67 0,77 0,62% 123,90 Cisco 52,59 0,44 0,84% 52,15 Coca Cola 46,22 0,17 0,37% 46,05 Du Pont 55,90 0,33 0,59% 55,57 Exxon 80,71 0,71 0,89% 80,00 Goldman Sachs 197,25 0,62 0,32% 196,63 Home Depot 181,14 -2,86 -1,55% 184,00 Intel 54,37 0,80 1,49% 53,57 IBM 138,56 0,28 0,20% 138,28 Johnson & Johnson 139,41 0,23 0,17% 139,18 J.P.Morgan 104,39 0,35 0,34% 104,04 McDonalds 182,06 0,23 0,13% 181,83 Merck 81,60 0,37 0,46% 81,23 Microsoft 114,50 0,88 0,77% 113,62 Nike 85,93 0,50 0,59% 85,43 Pfizer 42,01 0,28 0,67% 41,73 Procter & Gamble 101,18 1,13 1,13% 100,05 The Travelers Group 133,00 0,28 0,21% 132,72 UnitedHealth 252,25 6,37 2,59% 245,88 United Technologies 126,64 1,97 1,58% 124,67 Visa 152,47 0,74 0,49% 151,73 Verizon 57,66 0,23 0,40% 57,43 Walgreens 61,90 0,90 1,48% 61,00 Wal-Mart 99,03 0,66 0,67% 98,37 Walt Disney 114,09 -0,64 -0,56% 114,73 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1199,06 1,81 0,15% 1197,25 Altria 56,13 0,38 0,68% 55,75 AT&T 30,28 -0,35 -1,14% 30,63 Citigroup 63,65 0,84 1,34% 62,81 Oracle 53,06 0,26 0,49% 52,80 Pepsico 116,58 0,01 0,01% 116,57 ~

