Tennis: Ergebnisse Indian Wells 1 - Nadal und Raonic im Viertelfinale

Indian Wells (Kalifornien) - Ergebnisse internationaler Tennis-Turniere:
~ INDIAN WELLS (ATP-Masters, 9,3 Mio. US-Dollar, Hartplatz) - Achtelfinale: Rafael Nadal (ESP-2) - Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 6:3,6:4 Milos Raonic (CAN-13) - Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6:4,6:3 Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) - Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6:4 Aufgabe Nishioka
Viertelfinale: Raonic - Kecmanovic
INDIAN WELLS (WTA-Premier, 8,4 Mio. US-Dollar, Hart) - Viertelfinale: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) - Garbine Muguruza (ESP-20) 6:0,6:1 ~