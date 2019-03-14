New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 207,38 0,72 0,35% 206,66 American Express 112,35 0,21 0,19% 112,14 Apple 183,73 2,02 1,11% 181,71 Boeing 373,30 -3,84 -1,02% 377,14 Caterpillar 133,69 0,19 0,14% 133,50 Chevron 124,60 -0,07 -0,06% 124,67 Cisco 52,74 0,15 0,29% 52,59 Coca Cola 45,70 -0,52 -1,13% 46,22 Du Pont 55,03 -0,87 -1,56% 55,90 Exxon 80,44 -0,27 -0,33% 80,71 Goldman Sachs 197,47 0,22 0,11% 197,25 Home Depot 181,61 0,47 0,26% 181,14 Intel 53,44 -0,93 -1,71% 54,37 IBM 138,79 0,23 0,17% 138,56 Johnson & Johnson 138,02 -1,39 -1,00% 139,41 J.P.Morgan 105,34 0,95 0,91% 104,39 McDonalds 182,74 0,68 0,37% 182,06 Merck 81,49 -0,11 -0,13% 81,60 Microsoft 114,59 0,09 0,08% 114,50 Nike 86,87 0,94 1,09% 85,93 Pfizer 41,19 -0,82 -1,95% 42,01 Procter & Gamble 101,32 0,14 0,14% 101,18 The Travelers Group 133,06 0,06 0,05% 133,00 UnitedHealth 253,27 1,02 0,40% 252,25 United Technologies 126,89 0,25 0,20% 126,64 Visa 154,20 1,73 1,13% 152,47 Verizon 57,95 0,28 0,49% 57,66 Walgreens 61,82 -0,08 -0,13% 61,90 Wal-Mart 98,22 -0,81 -0,82% 99,03 Walt Disney 114,48 0,39 0,34% 114,09 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1192,53 -6,53 -0,54% 1199,06 Altria 56,40 0,27 0,48% 56,13 AT&T 30,28 0,00 0,00% 30,28 Citigroup 64,11 0,46 0,72% 63,65 Oracle 53,05 -0,01 -0,02% 53,06 Pepsico 115,50 -1,08 -0,93% 116,58 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA646 2019-03-14/21:22