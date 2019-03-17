Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - ESP/Sevilla siegte mit Wöber, ENG

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 28. Runde:
~ Freitag, 15.03.2019 Real Sociedad - Levante 1:1 (1:0) Samstag, 16.03.2019 Huesca - Alaves 1:3 (1:1) Real Madrid - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (0:0) Athletic Bilbao - Atletico Madrid 2:0 (0:0) Leganes - Rayo Vallecano 0:2 (0:2) Sonntag, 17.03.2019 Eibar - Real Valladolid 1:2 (0:0) Espanyol Barcelona - FC Sevilla 0:1 (0:0) Sevilla: Wöber spielte durch Valencia - Getafe 18.30 Villarreal - Girona 18.30 Betis Sevilla - FC Barcelona 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 27 19 6 2 69:26 43 63 2. Atletico Madrid 28 16 8 4 39:19 20 56 3. Real Madrid 28 17 3 8 49:32 17 54 4. Getafe 27 12 9 6 36:24 12 45 5. Alaves 28 12 8 8 31:31 0 44 6. FC Sevilla 28 12 7 9 47:36 11 43 7. Valencia 27 8 15 4 30:23 7 39 8. Betis Sevilla 27 11 6 10 31:32 -1 39 9. Athletic Bilbao 28 8 13 7 28:31 -3 37 10. Real Sociedad 28 9 9 10 33:33 0 36 11. Eibar 28 8 11 9 36:38 -2 35 12. Espanyol Barcelona 28 9 7 12 32:41 -9 34 13. Leganes 28 8 9 11 27:34 -7 33 14. Girona 27 7 10 10 29:37 -8 31 15. Levante 28 8 7 13 38:49 -11 31 16. Real Valladolid 28 7 8 13 23:39 -16 29 17. Villarreal 27 5 11 11 29:35 -6 26 18. Rayo Vallecano 28 7 5 16 31:48 -17 26 19. Celta de Vigo 28 6 7 15 36:47 -11 25 20. Huesca 28 5 7 16 28:47 -19 22 ~ England - FA-Cup - Viertelfinale: Millwall (II) - Brighton und Hove Albion 2:2 (0:0,2:2) n.V., 4:5 i.E.