Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - ESP

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 28. Runde:
~ Freitag, 15.03.2019 Real Sociedad - Levante 1:1 (1:0) Samstag, 16.03.2019 Huesca - Alaves 1:3 (1:1) Real Madrid - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (0:0) Athletic Bilbao - Atletico Madrid 2:0 (0:0) Leganes - Girona 0:2 (0:2) Sonntag, 17.03.2019 Eibar - Real Valladolid 1:2 (0:0) Espanyol Barcelona - FC Sevilla 0:1 (0:0) Sevilla: Wöber spielte durch Valencia - Getafe 0:0 Villarreal - Rayo Vallecano 3:1 (0:1) Betis Sevilla - FC Barcelona 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 27 19 6 2 69:26 43 63 2. Atletico Madrid 28 16 8 4 39:19 20 56 3. Real Madrid 28 17 3 8 49:32 17 54 4. Getafe 28 12 10 6 36:24 12 46 5. Alaves 28 12 8 8 31:31 0 44 6. FC Sevilla 28 12 7 9 47:36 11 43 7. Valencia 28 8 16 4 30:23 7 40 8. Betis Sevilla 27 11 6 10 31:32 -1 39 9. Athletic Bilbao 28 8 13 7 28:31 -3 37 10. Real Sociedad 28 9 9 10 33:33 0 36 11. Eibar 28 8 11 9 36:38 -2 35 12. Girona 28 8 10 10 31:37 -6 34 13. Espanyol Barcelona 28 9 7 12 32:41 -9 34 14. Leganes 28 8 9 11 27:34 -7 33 15. Levante 28 8 7 13 38:49 -11 31 16. Real Valladolid 28 7 8 13 23:39 -16 29 17. Villarreal 28 6 11 11 32:36 -4 29 18. Celta de Vigo 28 6 7 15 36:47 -11 25 19. Rayo Vallecano 28 6 5 17 30:51 -21 23 20. Huesca 28 5 7 16 28:47 -19 22 ~