New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 208,30 -0,72 -0,34% 209,02 American Express 110,77 -1,90 -1,69% 112,67 Apple 188,17 1,64 0,88% 186,53 Boeing 376,16 2,73 0,73% 373,43 Caterpillar 133,01 -1,14 -0,85% 134,15 Chevron 124,69 -0,59 -0,47% 125,28 Cisco 53,26 -0,05 -0,09% 53,31 Coca Cola 45,53 -0,03 -0,07% 45,56 Du Pont 55,01 -0,07 -0,13% 55,08 Exxon 81,32 0,45 0,56% 80,87 Goldman Sachs 194,32 -6,80 -3,38% 201,12 Home Depot 186,10 1,97 1,07% 184,13 Intel 53,82 -0,35 -0,65% 54,17 IBM 139,60 -0,89 -0,63% 140,49 Johnson & Johnson 137,29 -1,15 -0,83% 138,44 J.P.Morgan 104,52 -2,28 -2,13% 106,80 McDonalds 184,97 1,86 1,02% 183,11 Merck 82,08 0,17 0,21% 81,91 Microsoft 117,54 -0,11 -0,09% 117,65 Nike 86,69 -1,00 -1,14% 87,69 Pfizer 42,17 -0,13 -0,31% 42,30 Procter & Gamble 101,72 -0,18 -0,18% 101,90 The Travelers Group 131,33 -1,60 -1,20% 132,93 UnitedHealth 250,50 -6,63 -2,58% 257,13 United Technologies 125,31 -1,20 -0,95% 126,51 Visa 153,75 -0,84 -0,54% 154,59 Verizon 57,67 0,17 0,30% 57,50 Walgreens 62,78 -0,99 -1,55% 63,77 Wal-Mart 98,64 -1,21 -1,21% 99,85 Walt Disney 109,99 -0,01 -0,01% 110,00 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1.226,52 24,06 2,00% 1.202,46 Altria 55,72 -0,28 -0,50% 56,01 AT&T 30,51 -0,17 -0,55% 30,68 Citigroup 64,30 -1,33 -2,03% 65,63 Oracle 52,64 -1,40 -2,59% 54,04 Pepsico 118,32 0,23 0,19% 118,09 ~
