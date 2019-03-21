Fußball: Ergebnisse und Tabelle EM-Qualifikation 2

Wien (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse EM-Qualifikation für 2020 mit Tabelle - Gruppe I - 1. Runde:
~ Donnerstag, 21.03.2019 Kasachstan - Schottland 3:0 (2:0) Tore: Pertsukh (6.), Vorogovskiy (10.), Zainutdinov (51.) Zypern - San Marino 5:0 (4:0) Tore: Sotiriou (19./Elfer, 23./Elfer), Kousoulos (26.), Efrem (31.), Laifis (56.) Belgien - Russland 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Zypern 1 1 0 0 5:0 3 2. Kasachstan 1 1 0 0 3:0 3 3. Belgien 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 . Russland 0 0 0 0 0:0 0 5. Schottland 1 0 0 1 0:3 0 6. San Marino 1 0 0 1 0:5 0 ~ Nächste Runde:
~ Sonntag, 24.03.2019 Kasachstan - Russland 15.00 San Marino - Schottland 18.00 Zypern - Belgien 20.45 ~