Salzburg-BM-Resultate 9 Salzburg 50101

Salzburg/Wien (APA) -
~ Ergebnis der Bürgermeister-Stichwahl in Salzburg-Stadt inkl. Wahlkarten
BM-ST 2019 BM 2019
Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen
% +/- % %
--------------------------------------------------------- WBE 114.060 +0 114.060 --------------------------------------------------------- ABG 50.042 -4.974 55.016 BET 43,87% -4,36% 48,23% --------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 49.149 -4.393 53.542
98,22% +0,90% 97,32%
========================================================= Preuner/ÖVP 27.349 +5.232 22.117
55,65% +14,34% 41,31% --------------------------------------------------------- Auinger/SPÖ 21.800 +5.356 16.444
44,35% +13,64% 30,71% --------------------------------------------------------- Reindl/FPÖ n.k. 3.294
6,15% --------------------------------------------------------- Ferch/SALZ n.k. 1.154
2,16% --------------------------------------------------------- Berthold/GRÜNE n.k. 6.937
12,96% --------------------------------------------------------- Rößlhuber/NEOS n.k. 2.171
4,05% --------------------------------------------------------- Soyoye-Rothschädl/LINKE n.k. 185
0,35% --------------------------------------------------------- Dankl/KPÖ n.k. 1.240
2,32% ---------------------------------------------------------
ÖVP: Harald Preuner SPÖ: Bernhard Auinger FPÖ: Andreas Reindl GRÜNE: Martina Berthold NEOS: Lukas Paul Rößlhuber SALZ: Christoph Ferch/Bürger für Salzburg LINKE: Hadwig Soyoye-Rothschädl/Die Linke KPÖ: Kay-Michael Dankl ~