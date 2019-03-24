Salzburg-BM-Resultate 9 Salzburg 50101

Letztes Update am So, 24.03.2019 19:32

Salzburg/Wien (APA) -

~ Ergebnis der Bürgermeister-Stichwahl in Salzburg-Stadt inkl. Wahlkarten

BM-ST 2019 BM 2019

Stimmen +/- St. Stimmen

% +/- % %

--------------------------------------------------------- WBE 114.060 +0 114.060 --------------------------------------------------------- ABG 50.042 -4.974 55.016 BET 43,87% -4,36% 48,23% --------------------------------------------------------- GÜL 49.149 -4.393 53.542

98,22% +0,90% 97,32%

========================================================= Preuner/ÖVP 27.349 +5.232 22.117

55,65% +14,34% 41,31% --------------------------------------------------------- Auinger/SPÖ 21.800 +5.356 16.444

44,35% +13,64% 30,71% --------------------------------------------------------- Reindl/FPÖ n.k. 3.294

6,15% --------------------------------------------------------- Ferch/SALZ n.k. 1.154

2,16% --------------------------------------------------------- Berthold/GRÜNE n.k. 6.937

12,96% --------------------------------------------------------- Rößlhuber/NEOS n.k. 2.171

4,05% --------------------------------------------------------- Soyoye-Rothschädl/LINKE n.k. 185

0,35% --------------------------------------------------------- Dankl/KPÖ n.k. 1.240

2,32% ---------------------------------------------------------

ÖVP: Harald Preuner SPÖ: Bernhard Auinger FPÖ: Andreas Reindl GRÜNE: Martina Berthold NEOS: Lukas Paul Rößlhuber SALZ: Christoph Ferch/Bürger für Salzburg LINKE: Hadwig Soyoye-Rothschädl/Die Linke KPÖ: Kay-Michael Dankl ~

