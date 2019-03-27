New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 207,16 -0,08 -0,04% 207,24 American Express 108,98 -0,52 -0,47% 109,50 Apple 188,47 1,68 0,90% 186,79 Boeing 374,21 3,83 1,03% 370,38 Caterpillar 131,20 -0,64 -0,49% 131,84 Chevron 122,79 -1,34 -1,08% 124,13 Cisco 53,14 -0,09 -0,17% 53,23 Coca Cola 46,61 -0,03 -0,06% 46,64 Du Pont 52,66 -0,52 -0,98% 53,18 Exxon 80,34 -0,62 -0,77% 80,96 Goldman Sachs 190,03 -0,66 -0,35% 190,69 Home Depot 189,25 -0,09 -0,05% 189,34 Intel 53,16 -0,28 -0,52% 53,44 IBM 139,24 -0,98 -0,70% 140,22 Johnson & Johnson 138,70 0,13 0,09% 138,57 J.P.Morgan 99,58 -0,34 -0,34% 99,92 McDonalds 187,51 0,03 0,02% 187,48 Merck 82,29 -0,63 -0,76% 82,92 Microsoft 116,77 -1,14 -0,97% 117,91 Nike 83,09 -0,28 -0,34% 83,38 Pfizer 42,02 -0,40 -0,94% 42,42 Procter & Gamble 102,90 -0,12 -0,12% 103,02 The Travelers Group 136,35 1,37 1,01% 134,98 UnitedHealth 241,71 -1,68 -0,69% 243,39 United Technologies 126,30 0,16 0,13% 126,14 Visa 154,22 -1,08 -0,70% 155,30 Verizon 60,88 0,25 0,41% 60,63 Walgreens 62,23 0,31 0,50% 61,92 Wal-Mart 97,21 -1,11 -1,13% 98,32 Walt Disney 110,28 0,14 0,13% 110,14 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1178,01 -11,83 -0,99% 1189,84 Altria 56,30 -0,73 -1,28% 57,03 AT&T 31,40 0,01 0,03% 31,39 Citigroup 60,73 -0,49 -0,80% 61,22 Oracle 52,81 -0,47 -0,88% 53,28 Pepsico 121,89 -0,13 -0,11% 122,02 ~

