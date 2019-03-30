Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/ManCity vorerst Spitzenreiter

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 30.03.2019 Fulham - Manchester City 0:2 (0:2) Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 16.00 Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Crystal Palace - Huddersfield 16.00 Leicester City - Bournemouth 16.00 Manchester United - Watford 16.00 West Ham - Everton 18.30 Sonntag, 31.03.2019 Cardiff City - Chelsea 15.05 Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 17.30 Montag, 01.04.2019 Arsenal - Newcastle United 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 31 25 2 4 81:21 60 77 2. Liverpool 31 23 7 1 70:18 52 76 3. Tottenham Hotspur 30 20 1 9 57:33 24 61 4. Arsenal 30 18 6 6 63:39 24 60 5. Manchester United 30 17 7 6 58:40 18 58 6. Chelsea 30 17 6 7 50:33 17 57 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 12 8 10 38:36 2 44 8. Watford 30 12 7 11 42:44 -2 43 9. West Ham 31 12 6 13 41:46 -5 42 10. Leicester City 31 12 5 14 40:43 -3 41 11. Everton 31 11 7 13 43:42 1 40 12. Bournemouth 31 11 5 15 44:56 -12 38 13. Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 31:40 -9 35 14. Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 36:41 -5 33 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 29 9 6 14 32:42 -10 33 16. Southampton 30 7 9 14 34:50 -16 30 17. Burnley 31 8 6 17 35:59 -24 30 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 27:57 -30 28 19. Fulham 32 4 5 23 29:72 -43 17 20. Huddersfield 31 3 5 23 18:57 -39 14 ~