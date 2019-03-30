Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Southampton siegte

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 30.03.2019 Fulham - Manchester City 0:2 (0:2) Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 0:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:0 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Huddersfield 2:0 (0:0) Leicester City - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Manchester United - Watford 2:1 (1:0) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader West Ham - Everton 18.30 Sonntag, 31.03.2019 Cardiff City - Chelsea 15.05 Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 17.30 Montag, 01.04.2019 Arsenal - Newcastle United 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 31 25 2 4 81:21 60 77 2. Liverpool 31 23 7 1 70:18 52 76 3. Tottenham Hotspur 30 20 1 9 57:33 24 61 4. Manchester United 31 18 7 6 60:41 19 61 5. Arsenal 30 18 6 6 63:39 24 60 6. Chelsea 30 17 6 7 50:33 17 57 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 12 8 11 38:38 0 44 8. Leicester City 32 13 5 14 42:43 -1 44 9. Watford 31 12 7 12 43:46 -3 43 10. West Ham 31 12 6 13 41:46 -5 42 11. Everton 31 11 7 13 43:42 1 40 12. Bournemouth 32 11 5 16 44:58 -14 38 13. Crystal Palace 31 10 6 15 38:41 -3 36 14. Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 31:40 -9 35 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 30 9 6 15 32:43 -11 33 16. Southampton 31 8 9 14 35:50 -15 33 17. Burnley 32 9 6 17 37:59 -22 33 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 27:57 -30 28 19. Fulham 32 4 5 23 29:72 -43 17 20. Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 18:59 -41 14 ~