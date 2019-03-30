Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 7 - GER/Leipzig gewann 5:0, ENG, ESP

Berlin/London (APA) - Deutschland - Bundesliga - 27. Runde:
~ Freitag, 29.03.2019 1899 Hoffenheim - Bayer Leverkusen 4:1 (1:1) Hoffenheim: Grillitsch spielte durch, Posch und Baumgartner auf Bank; Leverkusen: Baumgartlinger spielte durch, Dragovic und Özcan auf Bank Samstag, 30.03.2019 Borussia Dortmund - VfL Wolfsburg 2:0 (0:0) Wolfsburg: Pervan Ersatz. Werder Bremen - FSV Mainz 05 3:1 (2:0) Bremen: Harnik bis 60., Friedl Ersatz. Mainz: Onisiwo ab 70., Mwene verletzt. SC Freiburg - Bayern München 1:1 (1:1) Freiburg: Lienhart verletzt. Bayern: Alaba verletzt. Fortuna Düsseldorf - Borussia Mönchengladbach 3:1 (3:0) Düsseldorf: K. Stöger spielte durch und Tor zum 2:0 (12.), Suttner spielte durch. 1. FC Nürnberg - FC Augsburg 3:0 (0:0) Nürnberg: Margreitter ab 54., Jäger nicht im Kader. Augsburg: Danso, Gregoritsch spielten durch, Teigl Ersatz. RB Leipzig - Hertha BSC Berlin 5:0 (2:0) Leipzig: Laimer ab 65., Sabitzer ab 75., Ilsanker Ersatz. Berlin: Lazaro spielte durch Sonntag, 31.03.2019 Hannover 96 - Schalke 04 15.30 Eintracht Frankfurt - VfB Stuttgart 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 27 19 6 2 66:30 36 63 2. Bayern München 27 19 4 4 69:28 41 61 3. RB Leipzig 27 15 7 5 49:20 29 52 4. Borussia Mönchengladbach 27 14 5 8 46:34 12 47 5. Eintracht Frankfurt 26 13 7 6 51:30 21 46 6. Werder Bremen 27 11 9 7 49:39 10 42 7. Bayer Leverkusen 27 13 3 11 48:44 4 42 8. VfL Wolfsburg 27 12 6 9 44:41 3 42 9. 1899 Hoffenheim 27 10 11 6 54:39 15 41 10. Hertha BSC Berlin 27 9 8 10 40:44 -4 35 11. Fortuna Düsseldorf 27 10 4 13 36:51 -15 34 12. SC Freiburg 27 7 11 9 38:43 -5 32 13. FSV Mainz 05 27 8 6 13 28:48 -20 30 14. FC Augsburg 27 6 7 14 37:50 -13 25 15. Schalke 04 26 6 5 15 27:44 -17 23 16. VfB Stuttgart 26 5 5 16 26:56 -30 20 17. 1. FC Nürnberg 27 3 7 17 22:52 -30 16 18. Hannover 96 26 3 5 18 24:61 -37 14 ~ England - Premier League - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 30.03.2019 Fulham - Manchester City 0:2 (0:2) Brighton and Hove Albion - Southampton 0:1 (0:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Burnley - Wolverhampton Wanderers 2:0 (1:0) Crystal Palace - Huddersfield 2:0 (0:0) Leicester City - Bournemouth 2:0 (1:0) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Manchester United - Watford 2:1 (1:0) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader West Ham - Everton 0:2 (0:2) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 67. Sonntag, 31.03.2019 Cardiff City - Chelsea 15.05 Liverpool - Tottenham Hotspur 17.30 Montag, 01.04.2019 Arsenal - Newcastle United 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 31 25 2 4 81:21 60 77 2. Liverpool 31 23 7 1 70:18 52 76 3. Tottenham Hotspur 30 20 1 9 57:33 24 61 4. Manchester United 31 18 7 6 60:41 19 61 5. Arsenal 30 18 6 6 63:39 24 60 6. Chelsea 30 17 6 7 50:33 17 57 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 12 8 11 38:38 0 44 8. Leicester City 32 13 5 14 42:43 -1 44 9. Everton 32 12 7 13 45:42 3 43 10. Watford 31 12 7 12 43:46 -3 43 11. West Ham 32 12 6 14 41:48 -7 42 12. Bournemouth 32 11 5 16 44:58 -14 38 13. Crystal Palace 31 10 6 15 38:41 -3 36 14. Newcastle United 31 9 8 14 31:40 -9 35 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 30 9 6 15 32:43 -11 33 16. Southampton 31 8 9 14 35:50 -15 33 17. Burnley 32 9 6 17 37:59 -22 33 18. Cardiff City 30 8 4 18 27:57 -30 28 19. Fulham 32 4 5 23 29:72 -43 17 20. Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 18:59 -41 14 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 29. Runde:
~ Freitag, 29.03.2019 Girona - Athletic Bilbao 1:2 (1:0) Samstag, 30.03.2019 Getafe - Leganes 0:2 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Espanyol Barcelona 2:0 (0:0) Celta de Vigo - Villarreal 3:2 (0:2) Alaves - Atletico Madrid 20.45 Sonntag, 31.03.2019 Levante - Eibar 12.00 Rayo Vallecano - Betis Sevilla 14.00 FC Sevilla - Valencia 16.15 Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad 18.30 Real Madrid - Huesca 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 29 21 6 2 75:27 48 69 2. Atletico Madrid 28 16 8 4 39:19 20 56 3. Real Madrid 28 17 3 8 49:32 17 54 4. Getafe 29 12 10 7 36:26 10 46 5. Alaves 28 12 8 8 31:31 0 44 6. FC Sevilla 28 12 7 9 47:36 11 43 7. Valencia 28 8 16 4 30:23 7 40 8. Athletic Bilbao 29 9 13 7 30:32 -2 40 9. Betis Sevilla 28 11 6 11 32:36 -4 39 10. Real Sociedad 28 9 9 10 33:33 0 36 11. Leganes 29 9 9 11 29:34 -5 36 12. Eibar 28 8 11 9 36:38 -2 35 13. Girona 29 8 10 11 32:39 -7 34 14. Espanyol Barcelona 29 9 7 13 32:43 -11 34 15. Levante 28 8 7 13 38:49 -11 31 16. Real Valladolid 28 7 8 13 23:39 -16 29 17. Villarreal 29 6 11 12 34:39 -5 29 18. Celta de Vigo 29 7 7 15 39:49 -10 28 19. Rayo Vallecano 28 6 5 17 30:51 -21 23 20. Huesca 28 5 7 16 28:47 -19 22 ~