Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 7 - ESP/FC Sevilla verlor, SUI

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 29. Runde:
~ Freitag, 29.03.2019 Girona - Athletic Bilbao 1:2 (1:0) Samstag, 30.03.2019 Getafe - Leganes 0:2 (0:0) FC Barcelona - Espanyol Barcelona 2:0 (0:0) Celta de Vigo - Villarreal 3:2 (0:2) Alaves - Atletico Madrid 0:4 (0:2) Sonntag, 31.03.2019 Levante - Eibar 2:2 (2:1) Rayo Vallecano - Betis Sevilla 1:1 (1:0) FC Sevilla - Valencia 0:1 (0:1) Sevilla: Wöber spielte durch. Real Valladolid - Real Sociedad 18.30 Real Madrid - Huesca 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 29 21 6 2 75:27 48 69 2. Atletico Madrid 29 17 8 4 43:19 24 59 3. Real Madrid 28 17 3 8 49:32 17 54 4. Getafe 29 12 10 7 36:26 10 46 5. Alaves 29 12 8 9 31:35 -4 44 6. Valencia 29 9 16 4 31:23 8 43 7. FC Sevilla 29 12 7 10 47:37 10 43 8. Athletic Bilbao 29 9 13 7 30:32 -2 40 9. Betis Sevilla 29 11 7 11 33:37 -4 40 10. Real Sociedad 28 9 9 10 33:33 0 36 11. Eibar 29 8 12 9 38:40 -2 36 12. Leganes 29 9 9 11 29:34 -5 36 13. Girona 29 8 10 11 32:39 -7 34 14. Espanyol Barcelona 29 9 7 13 32:43 -11 34 15. Levante 29 8 8 13 40:51 -11 32 16. Real Valladolid 28 7 8 13 23:39 -16 29 17. Villarreal 29 6 11 12 34:39 -5 29 18. Celta de Vigo 29 7 7 15 39:49 -10 28 19. Rayo Vallecano 29 6 6 17 31:52 -21 24 20. Huesca 28 5 7 16 28:47 -19 22 ~ Schweiz - Super League - 26. Runde: Grasshoppers (Lindner im Tor, Djuricin spielte durch und Tor zum 1:0/13., ohne Holzhauser) - FC Lugano (Janko Ersatz) 1:1, Xamax Neuchatel - FC Thun 3:2, Young Boys Bern (Schick ab 77.) - FC St. Gallen (Stojanovic im Tor). Tabellenspitze: Young Boys Bern 69 Punkte/26 Spiele vor Basel 48/26 und FC Thun 38/26