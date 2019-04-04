New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 215,03 1,90 0,89% 213,13 American Express 110,12 -0,44 -0,40% 110,56 Apple 195,69 0,34 0,17% 195,35 Boeing 395,86 11,12 2,89% 384,74 Caterpillar 140,13 0,87 0,62% 139,26 Chevron 124,80 0,91 0,73% 123,89 Cisco 55,14 -0,49 -0,88% 55,63 Coca Cola 46,48 0,30 0,65% 46,18 Dow Inc. 59,71 2,83 4,98% 56,88 Exxon 82,05 1,15 1,42% 80,90 Goldman Sachs 202,23 1,37 0,68% 200,86 Home Depot 200,45 1,84 0,93% 198,61 Intel 55,92 0,44 0,79% 55,48 IBM 142,78 -0,85 -0,59% 143,63 Johnson & Johnson 135,57 -1,60 -1,17% 137,17 J.P.Morgan 105,56 0,21 0,20% 105,35 McDonalds 189,87 1,52 0,81% 188,35 Merck 81,85 -1,33 -1,60% 83,18 Microsoft 119,36 -0,61 -0,51% 119,97 Nike 85,28 0,81 0,96% 84,47 Pfizer 42,74 -0,10 -0,23% 42,84 Procter & Gamble 103,43 -0,26 -0,25% 103,69 The Travelers Group 136,52 -0,08 -0,06% 136,60 UnitedHealth 247,39 1,55 0,63% 245,84 United Technologies 132,70 1,39 1,06% 131,31 Visa 157,64 -0,82 -0,52% 158,46 Verizon 58,99 0,12 0,20% 58,87 Walgreens 54,15 -0,69 -1,26% 54,84 Wal-Mart 98,11 0,92 0,95% 97,19 Walt Disney 114,75 2,23 1,98% 112,52 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1219,45 8,64 0,71% 1210,81 Altria 54,60 0,62 1,15% 53,98 AT&T 31,98 0,11 0,35% 31,87 Citigroup 65,82 0,76 1,17% 65,06 Oracle 53,82 -0,24 -0,44% 54,06 Pepsico 121,47 -0,09 -0,07% 121,56 ~
