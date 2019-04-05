Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Liverpool siegte in Southampton

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 33. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 02.04.2019 Watford - Fulham 4:1 (1:1) Watford: ohne Prödl Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United 2:1 (1:1) Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Manchester City - Cardiff City 2:0 (1:0) Freitag, 05.04.2019 Southampton - Liverpool 1:3 (1:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Samstag, 06.04.2019 Bournemouth - Burnley 16.00 Huddersfield - Leicester City 16.00 Newcastle United - Crystal Palace 16.00 Sonntag, 07.04.2019 Everton - Arsenal 15.05 Montag, 08.04.2019 Chelsea - West Ham 21.00 Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 33 25 7 1 75:20 55 82 2. Manchester City 32 26 2 4 83:21 62 80 3. Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 1 10 60:35 25 64 4. Arsenal 31 19 6 6 65:39 26 63 5. Chelsea 32 19 6 7 55:34 21 63 6. Manchester United 32 18 7 7 61:43 18 61 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 13 8 11 40:39 1 47 8. Watford 32 13 7 12 47:47 0 46 9. Leicester City 32 13 5 14 42:43 -1 44 10. Everton 32 12 7 13 45:42 3 43 11. West Ham 32 12 6 14 41:48 -7 42 12. Bournemouth 32 11 5 16 44:58 -14 38 13. Crystal Palace 32 10 6 16 38:43 -5 36 14. Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 31:42 -11 35 15. Brighton and Hove Albion 31 9 6 16 32:46 -14 33 16. Southampton 32 8 9 15 36:53 -17 33 17. Burnley 32 9 6 17 37:59 -22 33 18. Cardiff City 32 8 4 20 28:61 -33 28 19. Fulham 33 4 5 24 30:76 -46 17 + 20. Huddersfield 32 3 5 24 18:59 -41 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~