New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Montag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 215,02 -0,39 -0,18% 215,41 American Express 110,70 -0,26 -0,23% 110,96 Apple 200,10 3,10 1,57% 197,00 Boeing 374,52 -17,41 -4,44% 391,93 Caterpillar 139,82 -0,54 -0,38% 140,36 Chevron 126,68 0,26 0,21% 126,42 Cisco 55,49 0,28 0,51% 55,21 Coca Cola 46,55 0,08 0,17% 46,47 Dow Inc. 38,14 0,24 0,63% 37,90 Exxon 83,00 0,51 0,62% 82,49 General Electric 9,49 -0,52 -5,19% 10,01 Goldman Sachs 202,54 0,16 0,08% 202,38 Home Depot 203,55 1,49 0,74% 202,06 Intel 55,68 0,08 0,14% 55,60 IBM 143,39 0,11 0,08% 143,28 Johnson & Johnson 136,14 -0,04 -0,03% 136,18 JPMorgan 105,65 0,34 0,32% 105,31 McDonalds 189,85 -0,86 -0,45% 190,71 Merck 80,95 -0,20 -0,25% 81,15 Microsoft 119,93 0,04 0,03% 119,89 Nike 84,73 -0,67 -0,78% 85,40 Pfizer 43,14 0,15 0,35% 42,99 Procter & Gamble 104,97 1,32 1,27% 103,65 The Travelers 135,88 -0,52 -0,38% 136,40 United Health 248,75 -0,03 -0,01% 248,78 United Technologies 133,56 -0,16 -0,12% 133,72 Visa 157,75 0,10 0,06% 157,65 Verizon 59,13 0,04 0,07% 59,09 Wal-Mart 99,23 0,40 0,40% 98,83 Walt Disney 114,96 -0,04 -0,03% 115,00 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1208,28 -3,17 -0,26% 1211,45 Altria 55,28 0,51 0,93% 54,77 AT&T 32,39 0,04 0,12% 32,35 Citigroup 66,07 0,52 0,79% 65,55 Oracle 53,72 -0,21 -0,39% 53,93 Pepsico 122,00 0,38 0,31% 121,62 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA533 2019-04-08/22:28