Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/Chelsea besiegte West Ham United

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 33. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 02.04.2019 Watford - Fulham 4:1 (1:1) Watford: ohne Prödl Wolverhampton Wanderers - Manchester United 2:1 (1:1) Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Manchester City - Cardiff City 2:0 (1:0) Freitag, 05.04.2019 Southampton - Liverpool 1:3 (1:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Samstag, 06.04.2019 Bournemouth - Burnley 1:3 (1:2) Huddersfield - Leicester City 1:4 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs nicht im Kader Newcastle United - Crystal Palace 0:1 (0:0) Sonntag, 07.04.2019 Everton - Arsenal 1:0 (1:0) Montag, 08.04.2019 Chelsea - West Ham 2:0 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic spielte durch Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 33 25 7 1 75:20 55 82 2. Manchester City 32 26 2 4 83:21 62 80 3. Chelsea 33 20 6 7 57:34 23 66 4. Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 1 10 60:35 25 64 5. Arsenal 32 19 6 7 65:40 25 63 6. Manchester United 32 18 7 7 61:43 18 61 7. Leicester City 33 14 5 14 46:44 2 47 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 13 8 11 40:39 1 47 9. Everton 33 13 7 13 46:42 4 46 10. Watford 32 13 7 12 47:47 0 46 11. West Ham 33 12 6 15 41:50 -9 42 12. Crystal Palace 33 11 6 16 39:43 -4 39 13. Bournemouth 33 11 5 17 45:61 -16 38 14. Burnley 33 10 6 17 40:60 -20 36 15. Newcastle United 33 9 8 16 31:43 -12 35 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 31 9 6 16 32:46 -14 33 17. Southampton 32 8 9 15 36:53 -17 33 18. Cardiff City 32 8 4 20 28:61 -33 28 19. Fulham 33 4 5 24 30:76 -46 17 + 20. Huddersfield 33 3 5 25 19:63 -44 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~