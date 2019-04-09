New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 211,96 -3,06 -1,42% 215,02 American Express 109,85 -0,85 -0,77% 110,70 Apple 199,50 -0,60 -0,30% 200,10 Boeing 369,04 -5,48 -1,46% 374,52 Caterpillar 136,35 -3,47 -2,48% 139,82 Chevron 125,54 -1,14 -0,90% 126,68 Cisco 55,19 -0,30 -0,54% 55,49 Coca Cola 46,67 0,12 0,26% 46,55 Dow Inc. 38,22 0,08 0,21% 38,14 Exxon 81,93 -1,07 -1,29% 83,00 General Electric 9,22 -0,27 -2,85% 9,49 Goldman Sachs 200,62 -1,92 -0,95% 202,54 Home Depot 200,90 -2,65 -1,30% 203,55 Intel 55,32 -0,36 -0,65% 55,68 IBM 142,11 -1,28 -0,89% 143,39 Johnson & Johnson 135,57 -0,57 -0,42% 136,14 JPMorgan 104,87 -0,78 -0,74% 105,65 McDonalds 190,08 0,23 0,12% 189,85 Merck 80,80 -0,15 -0,19% 80,95 Microsoft 119,28 -0,65 -0,54% 119,93 Nike 84,28 -0,45 -0,53% 84,73 Pfizer 42,84 -0,30 -0,70% 43,14 Procter & Gamble 104,66 -0,31 -0,30% 104,97 The Travelers 135,19 -0,69 -0,51% 135,88 United Health 248,79 0,04 0,02% 248,75 United Technologies 132,25 -1,31 -0,98% 133,56 Visa 157,49 -0,26 -0,16% 157,75 Verizon 58,40 -0,73 -1,23% 59,13 Wal-Mart 98,69 -0,54 -0,54% 99,23 Walt Disney 116,86 1,90 1,65% 114,96 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1202,69 -5,59 -0,46% 1208,28 Altria 55,11 -0,17 -0,31% 55,28 AT&T 31,75 -0,64 -1,98% 32,39 Citigroup 65,20 -0,87 -1,32% 66,07 Oracle 53,83 0,11 0,20% 53,72 Pepsico 122,19 0,19 0,16% 122,00 ~
~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA584 2019-04-09/22:25