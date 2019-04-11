New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 213,53 1,42 0,67% 212,11 American Express 109,85 -0,31 -0,28% 110,16 Apple 198,95 -1,67 -0,83% 200,62 Boeing 370,16 5,22 1,43% 364,94 Caterpillar 138,87 1,34 0,97% 137,53 Chevron 125,99 0,50 0,40% 125,49 Cisco 55,60 -0,22 -0,39% 55,82 Coca Cola 46,71 0,07 0,15% 46,64 Dow Inc. 38,89 0,39 1,01% 38,50 Exxon 81,95 0,39 0,48% 81,56 General Electric 9,12 -0,04 -0,44% 9,16 Goldman Sachs 202,83 -0,15 -0,07% 202,98 Home Depot 201,48 2,05 1,03% 199,43 Intel 55,79 0,04 0,07% 55,75 IBM 143,78 0,76 0,53% 143,02 Johnson & Johnson 135,21 -0,37 -0,27% 135,58 JPMorgan 106,23 0,89 0,84% 105,34 McDonalds 188,88 -0,34 -0,18% 189,22 Merck 79,84 -0,98 -1,21% 80,82 Microsoft 120,30 0,11 0,09% 120,19 Nike 85,00 0,12 0,14% 84,88 Pfizer 42,27 -0,46 -1,08% 42,73 Procter & Gamble 104,75 0,10 0,10% 104,65 The Travelers 136,28 0,82 0,61% 135,46 United Health 235,42 -10,61 -4,31% 246,03 United Technologies 132,82 1,16 0,88% 131,66 Visa 157,86 -0,70 -0,44% 158,56 Verizon 58,56 -0,05 -0,09% 58,61 Wal-Mart 100,80 1,20 1,20% 99,60 Walt Disney 116,60 -0,56 -0,48% 117,16 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1209,57 3,12 0,26% 1206,45 Altria 55,98 0,56 1,01% 55,42 AT&T 32,20 0,32 1,00% 31,88 Citigroup 65,91 0,39 0,60% 65,52 Oracle 53,79 -0,18 -0,33% 53,97 Pepsico 121,66 -0,38 -0,31% 122,04 ~

2019-04-11/22:23