New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Freitag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 217,42 3,89 1,82% 213,53 American Express 110,91 1,06 0,96% 109,85 Apple 198,87 -0,08 -0,04% 198,95 Boeing 379,64 9,48 2,56% 370,16 Caterpillar 141,20 2,33 1,68% 138,87 Chevron 119,76 -6,23 -4,94% 125,99 Cisco 56,29 0,69 1,24% 55,60 Coca Cola 46,74 0,03 0,06% 46,71 Dow Inc. 39,47 0,58 1,49% 38,89 Exxon 80,92 -1,03 -1,26% 81,95 General Electric 9,00 -0,12 -1,32% 9,12 Goldman Sachs 207,84 5,01 2,47% 202,83 Home Depot 203,85 2,37 1,18% 201,48 Intel 56,42 0,62 1,11% 55,80 IBM 144,35 0,57 0,40% 143,78 Johnson & Johnson 135,98 0,77 0,57% 135,21 JPMorgan 111,21 4,98 4,69% 106,23 McDonalds 191,60 2,72 1,44% 188,88 Merck 79,43 -0,41 -0,51% 79,84 Microsoft 120,95 0,62 0,52% 120,33 Nike 86,24 1,24 1,46% 85,00 Pfizer 41,71 -0,56 -1,32% 42,27 Procter & Gamble 105,06 0,31 0,30% 104,75 The Travelers 137,72 1,44 1,06% 136,28 United Health 223,22 -12,20 -5,18% 235,42 United Technologies 135,30 2,48 1,87% 132,82 Visa 159,64 1,78 1,13% 157,86 Verizon 58,74 0,18 0,31% 58,56 Wal-Mart 101,56 0,76 0,75% 100,80 Walt Disney 130,06 13,46 11,54% 116,60 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1222,89 13,30 1,10% 1209,59 Altria 56,56 0,58 1,04% 55,98 AT&T 32,20 0,00 0,00% 32,20 Citigroup 67,42 1,51 2,29% 65,91 Oracle 54,50 0,71 1,32% 53,79 Pepsico 122,23 0,56 0,46% 121,67 ~

