Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - England/Leicester unterlag Newcastle

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 34. Runde:
~ Freitag, 12.04.2019 Leicester City - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Samstag, 13.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Huddersfield 13.30 Brighton and Hove Albion - Bournemouth 16.00 Burnley - Cardiff City 16.00 Fulham - Everton 16.00 Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Manchester United - West Ham 18.30 Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Crystal Palace - Manchester City 15.05 Liverpool - Chelsea 17.30 Montag, 15.04.2019 Watford - Arsenal 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 33 25 7 1 75:20 55 82 2. Manchester City 32 26 2 4 83:21 62 80 3. Chelsea 33 20 6 7 57:34 23 66 4. Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 1 10 60:35 25 64 5. Arsenal 32 19 6 7 65:40 25 63 6. Manchester United 32 18 7 7 61:43 18 61 7. Leicester City 34 14 5 15 46:45 1 47 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 13 8 11 40:39 1 47 9. Everton 33 13 7 13 46:42 4 46 10. Watford 32 13 7 12 47:47 0 46 11. West Ham 33 12 6 15 41:50 -9 42 12. Crystal Palace 33 11 6 16 39:43 -4 39 13. Newcastle United 34 10 8 16 32:43 -11 38 14. Bournemouth 33 11 5 17 45:61 -16 38 15. Burnley 33 10 6 17 40:60 -20 36 16. Brighton and Hove Albion 31 9 6 16 32:46 -14 33 17. Southampton 32 8 9 15 36:53 -17 33 18. Cardiff City 32 8 4 20 28:61 -33 28 19. Fulham 33 4 5 24 30:76 -46 17 + 20. Huddersfield 33 3 5 25 19:63 -44 14 + ~ + = Absteiger