Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - GER/2. Liga, ESP

Berlin/Madrid (APA) - Ausländische Fußball-Ergebnisse:
Deutschland - 2. Bundesliga - 29. Runde:
~ Freitag, 12.04.2019 Union Berlin - Jahn Regensburg 2:2 (1:1) Berlin: Trimmel spielte durch, R. Zulj ab 60. Erzgebirge Aue - FC Heidenheim 0:1 (0:1) Aue: Wydra spielte durch, Zulechner ab 62.; Heidenheim: Dovedan ab 80. Samstag, 13.04.2019 SV Sandhausen - Dynamo Dresden 3:1 (0:0) Sandhausen: ohne Kulovits (verletzt); Dresden: Möschl bis 71. FC Magdeburg - Darmstadt 98 0:1 (0:0) SC Paderborn - MSV Duisburg 4:0 (2:0) Duisburg: ohne Gartner (rekonvaleszent) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 VfL Bochum - Greuther Fürth 13.30 FC Ingolstadt - Holstein Kiel 13.30 St. Pauli - Arminia Bielefeld 13.30 Montag, 15.04.2019 1. FC Köln - Hamburger SV 20.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. 1. FC Köln 28 18 4 6 74:35 39 58 2. Hamburger SV 28 15 6 7 39:31 8 51 3. Union Berlin 29 12 13 4 45:28 17 49 4. SC Paderborn 29 13 9 7 66:42 24 48 5. FC Heidenheim 29 12 10 7 41:34 7 46 6. Holstein Kiel 28 12 9 7 53:42 11 45 7. St. Pauli 28 13 5 10 39:42 -3 44 8. Jahn Regensburg 29 10 12 7 43:42 1 42 9. Arminia Bielefeld 28 10 8 10 42:44 -2 38 10. Greuther Fürth 28 9 10 9 30:44 -14 37 11. Darmstadt 98 29 10 6 13 40:48 -8 36 12. VfL Bochum 28 9 8 11 38:41 -3 35 13. Dynamo Dresden 29 8 9 12 33:42 -9 33 14. Erzgebirge Aue 29 9 5 15 35:41 -6 32 15. SV Sandhausen 29 7 9 13 35:41 -6 30 16. FC Magdeburg 29 5 12 12 30:43 -13 27 17. MSV Duisburg 29 5 8 16 30:54 -24 23 18. FC Ingolstadt 28 5 7 16 30:49 -19 22 ~ Spanien - La Liga - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 13.04.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Alaves 2:1 (1:0) Huesca - FC Barcelona 16.15 Atletico Madrid - Celta de Vigo 18.30 FC Sevilla - Betis Sevilla 20.45 Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Real Valladolid - Getafe 12.00 Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 14.00 Real Sociedad - Eibar 16.15 Girona - Villarreal 18.30 Valencia - Levante 20.45 Montag, 15.04.2019 Leganes - Real Madrid 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 31 22 7 2 81:31 50 73 2. Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 45:21 24 62 3. Real Madrid 31 19 3 9 55:37 18 60 4. Getafe 31 13 11 7 38:27 11 50 5. FC Sevilla 31 14 7 10 51:37 14 49 6. Valencia 31 10 16 5 33:26 7 46 7. Alaves 32 12 9 11 33:40 -7 45 8. Athletic Bilbao 31 10 13 8 33:35 -2 43 9. Betis Sevilla 31 12 7 12 36:40 -4 43 10. Espanyol Barcelona 32 11 8 13 37:46 -9 41 11. Real Sociedad 31 10 10 11 37:38 -1 40 12. Leganes 31 10 10 11 31:35 -4 40 13. Eibar 31 9 12 10 41:43 -2 39 14. Girona 31 8 10 13 33:43 -10 34 15. Levante 31 8 9 14 44:56 -12 33 16. Celta de Vigo 31 8 8 15 45:53 -8 32 17. Real Valladolid 31 7 9 15 24:43 -19 30 18. Villarreal 31 6 12 13 39:45 -6 30 19. Rayo Vallecano 31 7 6 18 34:54 -20 27 20. Huesca 31 5 9 17 35:55 -20 24 ~