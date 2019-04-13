Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 9 - GER, ENG, ESP

Berlin/London (APA) - Deutschland - Bundesliga - 29. Runde:
~ Freitag, 12.04.2019 1. FC Nürnberg - Schalke 04 1:1 (0:0) Nürnberg: Margreitter Ersatz, Jäger nicht im Kader; Schalke: Burgstaller spielte durch, ohne Schöpf (verletzt) Samstag, 13.04.2019 RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg 2:0 (2:0) Leipzig: Laimer, Sabitzer spielten durch, Ilsanker auf Bank; Wolfsburg: Pervan im Tor VfB Stuttgart - Bayer Leverkusen 0:1 (0:0) Leverkusen: Baumgartlinger spielte durch, Dragovic und Özcan auf der Bank Werder Bremen - SC Freiburg 2:1 (0:0) Werder: Harnik ab 87., Friedl auf der Bank; Freiburg: ohne Lienhart (rekonvaleszent) Hannover 96 - Borussia Mönchengladbach 0:1 (0:0) Hannover: Wimmer, Sahin-Radlinger auf der Bank Borussia Dortmund - FSV Mainz 05 2:1 (2:0) Mainz: Onisiwo spielte durch, ohne Mwene (verletzt) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 1899 Hoffenheim - Hertha BSC Berlin 13.30 Fortuna Düsseldorf - Bayern München 15.30 Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Augsburg 18.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Borussia Dortmund 29 20 6 3 68:36 32 66 2. Bayern München 28 20 4 4 74:28 46 64 3. RB Leipzig 29 17 7 5 55:22 33 58 4. Eintracht Frankfurt 28 15 7 6 56:31 25 52 5. Borussia Mönchengladbach 29 15 6 8 48:35 13 51 6. Werder Bremen 29 12 10 7 52:41 11 46 7. Bayer Leverkusen 29 14 3 12 51:48 3 45 8. VfL Wolfsburg 29 13 6 10 47:44 3 45 9. 1899 Hoffenheim 28 11 11 6 58:39 19 44 10. Fortuna Düsseldorf 28 11 4 13 38:52 -14 37 11. Hertha BSC Berlin 28 9 8 11 41:46 -5 35 12. FSV Mainz 05 29 9 6 14 34:50 -16 33 13. SC Freiburg 29 7 11 11 39:50 -11 32 14. Schalke 04 29 7 6 16 30:47 -17 27 15. FC Augsburg 28 6 7 15 37:54 -17 25 16. VfB Stuttgart 29 5 6 18 27:61 -34 21 17. 1. FC Nürnberg 29 3 9 17 24:54 -30 18 18. Hannover 96 29 3 5 21 25:66 -41 14 ~ England - Premier League - 34. Runde:
~ Freitag, 12.04.2019 Leicester City - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Samstag, 13.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Huddersfield 4:0 (2:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Bournemouth 0:5 (0:1) Burnley - Cardiff City 2:0 (1:0) Fulham - Everton 2:0 (0:0) Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:1 (2:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester United - West Ham 2:1 (1:0) West Ham: ohne Arnautovic (krank) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Crystal Palace - Manchester City 15.05 Liverpool - Chelsea 17.30 Montag, 15.04.2019 Watford - Arsenal 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 33 25 7 1 75:20 55 82 2. Manchester City 32 26 2 4 83:21 62 80 3. Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 1 10 64:35 29 67 4. Chelsea 33 20 6 7 57:34 23 66 5. Manchester United 33 19 7 7 63:44 19 64 6. Arsenal 32 19 6 7 65:40 25 63 7. Leicester City 34 14 5 15 46:45 1 47 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 13 8 12 41:42 -1 47 9. Everton 34 13 7 14 46:44 2 46 10. Watford 32 13 7 12 47:47 0 46 11. West Ham 34 12 6 16 42:52 -10 42 12. Bournemouth 34 12 5 17 50:61 -11 41 13. Crystal Palace 33 11 6 16 39:43 -4 39 14. Burnley 34 11 6 17 42:60 -18 39 15. Newcastle United 34 10 8 16 32:43 -11 38 16. Southampton 33 9 9 15 39:54 -15 36 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 32 9 6 17 32:51 -19 33 18. Cardiff City 33 8 4 21 28:63 -35 28 19. Fulham 34 5 5 24 32:76 -44 20 + 20. Huddersfield 34 3 5 26 19:67 -48 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~ Spanien - La Liga - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 13.04.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Alaves 2:1 (1:0) Huesca - FC Barcelona 0:0 Atletico Madrid - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (1:0) FC Sevilla - Betis Sevilla 20.45 Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Real Valladolid - Getafe 12.00 Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 14.00 Real Sociedad - Eibar 16.15 Girona - Villarreal 18.30 Valencia - Levante 20.45 Montag, 15.04.2019 Leganes - Real Madrid 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 32 22 8 2 81:31 50 74 2. Atletico Madrid 32 19 8 5 47:21 26 65 3. Real Madrid 31 19 3 9 55:37 18 60 4. Getafe 31 13 11 7 38:27 11 50 5. FC Sevilla 31 14 7 10 51:37 14 49 6. Valencia 31 10 16 5 33:26 7 46 7. Alaves 32 12 9 11 33:40 -7 45 8. Athletic Bilbao 31 10 13 8 33:35 -2 43 9. Betis Sevilla 31 12 7 12 36:40 -4 43 10. Espanyol Barcelona 32 11 8 13 37:46 -9 41 11. Real Sociedad 31 10 10 11 37:38 -1 40 12. Leganes 31 10 10 11 31:35 -4 40 13. Eibar 31 9 12 10 41:43 -2 39 14. Girona 31 8 10 13 33:43 -10 34 15. Levante 31 8 9 14 44:56 -12 33 16. Celta de Vigo 32 8 8 16 45:55 -10 32 17. Real Valladolid 31 7 9 15 24:43 -19 30 18. Villarreal 31 6 12 13 39:45 -6 30 19. Rayo Vallecano 31 7 6 18 34:54 -20 27 20. Huesca 32 5 10 17 35:55 -20 25 ~