Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ESP/Bilbao siegte

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 13.04.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Alaves 2:1 (1:0) Huesca - FC Barcelona 0:0 Atletico Madrid - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (1:0) FC Sevilla - Betis Sevilla 3:2 (1:0) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Real Valladolid - Getafe 2:2 (1:1) Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 3:2 (1:1) Real Sociedad - Eibar 16.15 Girona - Villarreal 18.30 Valencia - Levante 20.45 Montag, 15.04.2019 Leganes - Real Madrid 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 32 22 8 2 81:31 50 74 2. Atletico Madrid 32 19 8 5 47:21 26 65 3. Real Madrid 31 19 3 9 55:37 18 60 4. FC Sevilla 32 15 7 10 54:39 15 52 5. Getafe 32 13 12 7 40:29 11 51 6. Valencia 31 10 16 5 33:26 7 46 7. Athletic Bilbao 32 11 13 8 36:37 -1 46 8. Alaves 32 12 9 11 33:40 -7 45 9. Betis Sevilla 32 12 7 13 38:43 -5 43 10. Espanyol Barcelona 32 11 8 13 37:46 -9 41 11. Real Sociedad 31 10 10 11 37:38 -1 40 12. Leganes 31 10 10 11 31:35 -4 40 13. Eibar 31 9 12 10 41:43 -2 39 14. Girona 31 8 10 13 33:43 -10 34 15. Levante 31 8 9 14 44:56 -12 33 16. Celta de Vigo 32 8 8 16 45:55 -10 32 17. Real Valladolid 32 7 10 15 26:45 -19 31 18. Villarreal 31 6 12 13 39:45 -6 30 19. Rayo Vallecano 32 7 6 19 36:57 -21 27 20. Huesca 32 5 10 17 35:55 -20 25 ~