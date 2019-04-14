Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - Spanien

Madrid (APA) - SPANIEN - La Liga - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 13.04.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Alaves 2:1 (1:0) Huesca - FC Barcelona 0:0 Atletico Madrid - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (1:0) FC Sevilla - Betis Sevilla 3:2 (1:0) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Real Valladolid - Getafe 2:2 (1:1) Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 3:2 (1:1) Real Sociedad - Eibar 1:1 (1:0) Girona - Villarreal 0:1 (0:1) Valencia - Levante 3:1 (1:0) Montag, 15.04.2019 Leganes - Real Madrid 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 32 22 8 2 81:31 50 74 2. Atletico Madrid 32 19 8 5 47:21 26 65 3. Real Madrid 31 19 3 9 55:37 18 60 4. FC Sevilla 32 15 7 10 54:39 15 52 5. Getafe 32 13 12 7 40:29 11 51 6. Valencia 32 11 16 5 36:27 9 49 7. Athletic Bilbao 32 11 13 8 36:37 -1 46 8. Alaves 32 12 9 11 33:40 -7 45 9. Betis Sevilla 32 12 7 13 38:43 -5 43 10. Real Sociedad 32 10 11 11 38:39 -1 41 11. Espanyol Barcelona 32 11 8 13 37:46 -9 41 12. Eibar 32 9 13 10 42:44 -2 40 13. Leganes 31 10 10 11 31:35 -4 40 14. Girona 32 8 10 14 33:44 -11 34 15. Villarreal 32 7 12 13 40:45 -5 33 16. Levante 32 8 9 15 45:59 -14 33 17. Celta de Vigo 32 8 8 16 45:55 -10 32 18. Real Valladolid 32 7 10 15 26:45 -19 31 19. Rayo Vallecano 32 7 6 19 36:57 -21 27 20. Huesca 32 5 10 17 35:55 -20 25 ~