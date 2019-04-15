New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Montag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 215,83 -1,59 -0,73% 217,42 American Express 110,53 -0,38 -0,34% 110,91 Apple 199,23 0,36 0,18% 198,87 Boeing 375,46 -4,18 -1,10% 379,64 Caterpillar 140,25 -0,95 -0,67% 141,20 Chevron 120,14 0,38 0,32% 119,76 Cisco 56,56 0,27 0,48% 56,29 Coca Cola 47,00 0,26 0,56% 46,74 Dow Inc. 38,90 -0,57 -1,44% 39,47 Exxon 80,65 -0,27 -0,33% 80,92 General Electric 8,98 -0,02 -0,22% 9,00 Goldman Sachs 199,91 -7,93 -3,82% 207,84 Home Depot 204,86 1,01 0,50% 203,85 Intel 56,28 -0,14 -0,25% 56,42 IBM 143,90 -0,45 -0,31% 144,35 Johnson & Johnson 136,52 0,54 0,40% 135,98 JPMorgan 109,94 -1,27 -1,14% 111,21 McDonalds 191,85 0,25 0,13% 191,60 Merck 78,53 -0,90 -1,13% 79,43 Microsoft 121,05 0,10 0,08% 120,95 Nike 86,83 0,59 0,68% 86,24 Pfizer 42,09 0,38 0,91% 41,71 Procter & Gamble 105,73 0,67 0,64% 105,06 The Travelers 136,79 -0,93 -0,68% 137,72 United Health 230,20 6,98 3,13% 223,22 United Technologies 134,55 -0,75 -0,55% 135,30 Visa 160,44 0,80 0,50% 159,64 Verizon 58,71 -0,03 -0,05% 58,74 Wal-Mart 102,43 0,87 0,86% 101,56 Walt Disney 132,04 1,98 1,52% 130,06 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1226,53 3,80 0,31% 1222,73 Altria 56,94 0,38 0,67% 56,56 AT&T 32,02 -0,18 -0,56% 32,20 Citigroup 67,38 -0,04 -0,06% 67,42 Oracle 54,63 0,13 0,24% 54,50 Pepsico 123,66 1,43 1,17% 122,23 ~

