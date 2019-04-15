Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ESP/Real nur 1:1, ENG/Arsenal gewann

Madrid/London (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 32. Runde:
~ Samstag, 13.04.2019 Espanyol Barcelona - Alaves 2:1 (1:0) Huesca - FC Barcelona 0:0 Atletico Madrid - Celta de Vigo 2:0 (1:0) FC Sevilla - Betis Sevilla 3:2 (1:0) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Real Valladolid - Getafe 2:2 (1:1) Athletic Bilbao - Rayo Vallecano 3:2 (1:1) Real Sociedad - Eibar 1:1 (1:0) Girona - Villarreal 0:1 (0:1) Valencia - Levante 3:1 (1:0) Montag, 15.04.2019 Leganes - Real Madrid 1:1 (1:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 32 22 8 2 81:31 50 74 2. Atletico Madrid 32 19 8 5 47:21 26 65 3. Real Madrid 32 19 4 9 56:38 18 61 4. FC Sevilla 32 15 7 10 54:39 15 52 5. Getafe 32 13 12 7 40:29 11 51 6. Valencia 32 11 16 5 36:27 9 49 7. Athletic Bilbao 32 11 13 8 36:37 -1 46 8. Alaves 32 12 9 11 33:40 -7 45 9. Betis Sevilla 32 12 7 13 38:43 -5 43 10. Real Sociedad 32 10 11 11 38:39 -1 41 11. Leganes 32 10 11 11 32:36 -4 41 12. Espanyol Barcelona 32 11 8 13 37:46 -9 41 13. Eibar 32 9 13 10 42:44 -2 40 14. Girona 32 8 10 14 33:44 -11 34 15. Villarreal 32 7 12 13 40:45 -5 33 16. Levante 32 8 9 15 45:59 -14 33 17. Celta de Vigo 32 8 8 16 45:55 -10 32 18. Real Valladolid 32 7 10 15 26:45 -19 31 19. Rayo Vallecano 32 7 6 19 36:57 -21 27 20. Huesca 32 5 10 17 35:55 -20 25 ~ England - Premier League - 34. Runde:
~ Freitag, 12.04.2019 Leicester City - Newcastle United 0:1 (0:1) Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Samstag, 13.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Huddersfield 4:0 (2:0) Brighton and Hove Albion - Bournemouth 0:5 (0:1) Burnley - Cardiff City 2:0 (1:0) Fulham - Everton 2:0 (0:0) Southampton - Wolverhampton Wanderers 3:1 (2:1) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Manchester United - West Ham 2:1 (1:0) West Ham: ohne Arnautovic (krank) Sonntag, 14.04.2019 Crystal Palace - Manchester City 1:3 (0:1) Liverpool - Chelsea 2:0 (0:0) Montag, 15.04.2019 Watford - Arsenal 0:1 (0:1) Watford: ohne Prödl ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 34 26 7 1 77:20 57 85 2. Manchester City 33 27 2 4 86:22 64 83 3. Tottenham Hotspur 33 22 1 10 64:35 29 67 4. Arsenal 33 20 6 7 66:40 26 66 5. Chelsea 34 20 6 8 57:36 21 66 6. Manchester United 33 19 7 7 63:44 19 64 7. Leicester City 34 14 5 15 46:45 1 47 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 13 8 12 41:42 -1 47 9. Everton 34 13 7 14 46:44 2 46 10. Watford 33 13 7 13 47:48 -1 46 11. West Ham 34 12 6 16 42:52 -10 42 12. Bournemouth 34 12 5 17 50:61 -11 41 13. Crystal Palace 34 11 6 17 40:46 -6 39 14. Burnley 34 11 6 17 42:60 -18 39 15. Newcastle United 34 10 8 16 32:43 -11 38 16. Southampton 33 9 9 15 39:54 -15 36 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 32 9 6 17 32:51 -19 33 18. Cardiff City 33 8 4 21 28:63 -35 28 19. Fulham 34 5 5 24 32:76 -44 20 + 20. Huddersfield 34 3 5 26 19:67 -48 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~