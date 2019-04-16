New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 216,90 1,07 0,50% 215,83 American Express 111,88 1,35 1,22% 110,53 Apple 199,25 0,02 0,01% 199,23 Boeing 381,72 6,26 1,67% 375,46 Caterpillar 142,03 1,78 1,27% 140,25 Chevron 121,17 1,03 0,86% 120,14 Cisco 56,95 0,39 0,69% 56,56 Coca Cola 46,95 -0,05 -0,11% 47,00 Dow Inc. 58,50 0,72 1,25% 57,78 Exxon 81,20 0,55 0,68% 80,65 General Electric 201,84 1,93 0,97% 199,91 Goldman Sachs 204,47 -0,39 -0,19% 204,86 Home Depot 56,71 0,43 0,76% 56,28 Intel 145,14 1,24 0,86% 143,90 IBM 138,02 1,50 1,10% 136,52 Johnson & Johnson 111,10 1,16 1,06% 109,94 JPMorgan 191,70 -0,15 -0,08% 191,85 McDonalds 77,56 -0,97 -1,24% 78,53 Merck 120,77 -0,28 -0,23% 121,05 Microsoft 87,80 0,97 1,12% 86,83 Nike 40,92 -1,17 -2,78% 42,09 Pfizer 106,42 0,69 0,65% 105,73 Procter & Gamble 138,34 1,55 1,13% 136,79 The Travelers 220,96 -9,24 -4,01% 230,20 United Health 135,34 0,79 0,59% 134,55 United Technologies 160,23 -0,21 -0,13% 160,44 Visa 58,79 0,08 0,14% 58,71 Verizon 54,84 0,60 1,11% 54,24 Wal-Mart 102,93 0,50 0,49% 102,43 Walt Disney 129,90 -2,14 -1,62% 132,04 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1231,91 5,38 0,44% 1226,53 Altria 56,39 -0,55 -0,97% 56,94 AT&T 32,25 0,23 0,72% 32,02 Citigroup 69,31 1,93 2,86% 67,38 Oracle 54,59 -0,04 -0,07% 54,63 Pepsico 122,41 -1,25 -1,01% 123,66 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA536 2019-04-16/22:26