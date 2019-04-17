New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 217,64 0,74 0,34% 216,90 American Express 111,76 -0,12 -0,11% 111,88 Apple 203,13 3,88 1,95% 199,25 Boeing 377,52 -4,20 -1,10% 381,72 Caterpillar 142,74 0,71 0,50% 142,03 Chevron 120,27 -0,90 -0,74% 121,17 Cisco 56,31 -0,64 -1,12% 56,95 Coca Cola 47,28 0,33 0,70% 46,95 Dow Inc. 58,32 -0,18 -0,31% 58,50 Exxon 81,43 0,23 0,28% 81,20 General Electric 207,90 6,06 3,00% 201,84 Goldman Sachs 206,55 2,08 1,02% 204,47 Home Depot 58,56 1,85 3,26% 56,71 Intel 139,11 -6,03 -4,15% 145,14 IBM 138,52 0,50 0,36% 138,02 Johnson & Johnson 114,30 3,20 2,88% 111,10 JPMorgan 191,61 -0,09 -0,05% 191,70 McDonalds 73,92 -3,64 -4,69% 77,56 Merck 121,77 1,00 0,83% 120,77 Microsoft 88,73 0,93 1,06% 87,80 Nike 39,88 -1,04 -2,54% 40,92 Pfizer 105,85 -0,57 -0,54% 106,42 Procter & Gamble 135,87 -2,47 -1,79% 138,34 The Travelers 216,84 -4,12 -1,86% 220,96 United Health 135,79 0,45 0,33% 135,34 United Technologies 160,44 0,21 0,13% 160,23 Visa 57,78 -1,01 -1,72% 58,79 Verizon 55,14 0,30 0,55% 54,84 Wal-Mart 103,16 0,23 0,22% 102,93 Walt Disney 131,75 1,85 1,42% 129,90 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1240,14 8,23 0,67% 1231,91 Altria 56,18 -0,21 -0,37% 56,39 AT&T 31,95 -0,30 -0,93% 32,25 Citigroup 70,35 1,04 1,50% 69,31 Oracle 54,48 -0,11 -0,20% 54,59 Pepsico 127,01 4,60 3,76% 122,41 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA507 2019-04-17/22:21