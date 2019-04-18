New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 218,88 1,24 0,57% 217,64 American Express 113,67 1,91 1,71% 111,76 Apple 203,86 0,73 0,36% 203,13 Boeing 380,07 2,55 0,68% 377,52 Caterpillar 143,36 0,62 0,43% 142,74 Chevron 119,86 -0,41 -0,34% 120,27 Cisco 56,40 0,09 0,16% 56,31 Coca Cola 47,48 0,20 0,42% 47,28 Dow Inc. 57,77 -0,55 -0,94% 58,32 Exxon 81,13 -0,30 -0,37% 81,43 General Electric 205,91 -1,99 -0,96% 207,90 Goldman Sachs 205,66 -0,89 -0,43% 206,55 Home Depot 58,49 -0,07 -0,12% 58,56 Intel 140,33 1,22 0,88% 139,11 IBM 137,52 -1,00 -0,72% 138,52 Johnson & Johnson 113,46 -0,84 -0,73% 114,30 JPMorgan 194,91 3,30 1,72% 191,61 McDonalds 73,19 -0,73 -0,99% 73,92 Merck 123,38 1,61 1,32% 121,77 Microsoft 89,20 0,47 0,53% 88,73 Nike 39,38 -0,50 -1,25% 39,88 Pfizer 106,05 0,20 0,19% 105,85 Procter & Gamble 138,93 3,06 2,25% 135,87 The Travelers 221,75 4,91 2,26% 216,84 United Health 137,00 1,21 0,89% 135,79 United Technologies 160,16 -0,28 -0,17% 160,44 Visa 58,04 0,26 0,45% 57,78 Verizon 54,63 -0,51 -0,92% 55,14 Wal-Mart 103,18 0,02 0,02% 103,16 Walt Disney 132,45 0,70 0,53% 131,75 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1.241,47 1,33 0,11% 1.240,14 Altria 54,37 -1,81 -3,22% 56,18 AT&T 32,03 0,08 0,25% 31,95 Citigroup 69,67 -0,68 -0,97% 70,35 Oracle 54,52 0,04 0,07% 54,48 Pepsico 127,09 0,08 0,06% 127,01 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA503 2019-04-18/22:26