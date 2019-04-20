Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - ENG/City besiegte Tottenham 1:0

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 35. Runde:
~ Samstag, 20.04.2019 Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 (1:0) Bournemouth - Fulham 16.00 Huddersfield - Watford 16.00 West Ham - Leicester City 16.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brighton and Hove Albion 16.00 Newcastle United - Southampton 18.30 Sonntag, 21.04.2019 Everton - Manchester United 14.30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace 17.00 Cardiff City - Liverpool 17.00 Montag, 22.04.2019 Chelsea - Burnley 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 34 28 2 4 87:22 65 86 2. Liverpool 34 26 7 1 77:20 57 85 3. Tottenham Hotspur 34 22 1 11 64:36 28 67 4. Arsenal 33 20 6 7 66:40 26 66 5. Chelsea 34 20 6 8 57:36 21 66 6. Manchester United 33 19 7 7 63:44 19 64 7. Leicester City 34 14 5 15 46:45 1 47 8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 13 8 12 41:42 -1 47 9. Everton 34 13 7 14 46:44 2 46 10. Watford 33 13 7 13 47:48 -1 46 11. West Ham 34 12 6 16 42:52 -10 42 12. Bournemouth 34 12 5 17 50:61 -11 41 13. Crystal Palace 34 11 6 17 40:46 -6 39 14. Burnley 34 11 6 17 42:60 -18 39 15. Newcastle United 34 10 8 16 32:43 -11 38 16. Southampton 33 9 9 15 39:54 -15 36 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 33 9 6 18 32:53 -21 33 18. Cardiff City 34 9 4 21 30:63 -33 31 19. Fulham 34 5 5 24 32:76 -44 20 + 20. Huddersfield 34 3 5 26 19:67 -48 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~