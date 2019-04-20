Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 6 - Spanien, England

Madrid/London (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 33. Runde:
~ Freitag, 19.04.2019 Alaves - Real Valladolid 2:2 (2:1) Samstag, 20.04.2019 Celta de Vigo - Girona 2:1 (1:1) Eibar - Atletico Madrid 0:1 (0:0) Rayo Vallecano - Huesca 18.30 FC Barcelona - Real Sociedad 20.45 Sonntag, 21.04.2019 Levante - Espanyol Barcelona 12.00 Getafe - FC Sevilla 14.00 Real Madrid - Athletic Bilbao 16.15 Villarreal - Leganes 18.30 Betis Sevilla - Valencia 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 32 22 8 2 81:31 50 74 2. Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 48:21 27 68 3. Real Madrid 32 19 4 9 56:38 18 61 4. FC Sevilla 32 15 7 10 54:39 15 52 5. Getafe 32 13 12 7 40:29 11 51 6. Valencia 32 11 16 5 36:27 9 49 7. Athletic Bilbao 32 11 13 8 36:37 -1 46 8. Alaves 33 12 10 11 35:42 -7 46 9. Betis Sevilla 32 12 7 13 38:43 -5 43 10. Real Sociedad 32 10 11 11 38:39 -1 41 11. Leganes 32 10 11 11 32:36 -4 41 12. Espanyol Barcelona 32 11 8 13 37:46 -9 41 13. Eibar 33 9 13 11 42:45 -3 40 14. Celta de Vigo 33 9 8 16 47:56 -9 35 15. Girona 33 8 10 15 34:46 -12 34 16. Villarreal 32 7 12 13 40:45 -5 33 17. Levante 32 8 9 15 45:59 -14 33 18. Real Valladolid 33 7 11 15 28:47 -19 32 19. Rayo Vallecano 32 7 6 19 36:57 -21 27 20. Huesca 32 5 10 17 35:55 -20 25 ~ England - Premier League - 35. Runde:
~ Samstag, 20.04.2019 Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 (1:0) Bournemouth - Fulham 0:1 (0:0) Huddersfield - Watford 1:2 (0:1) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader West Ham - Leicester City 2:2 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 78.; Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:0 Newcastle United - Southampton 18.30 Sonntag, 21.04.2019 Everton - Manchester United 14.30 Arsenal - Crystal Palace 17.00 Cardiff City - Liverpool 17.00 Montag, 22.04.2019 Chelsea - Burnley 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 34 28 2 4 87:22 65 86 2. Liverpool 34 26 7 1 77:20 57 85 3. Tottenham Hotspur 34 22 1 11 64:36 28 67 4. Arsenal 33 20 6 7 66:40 26 66 5. Chelsea 34 20 6 8 57:36 21 66 6. Manchester United 33 19 7 7 63:44 19 64 7. Watford 34 14 7 13 49:49 0 49 8. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 9. Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 13 9 12 41:42 -1 48 10. Everton 34 13 7 14 46:44 2 46 11. West Ham 35 12 7 16 44:54 -10 43 12. Bournemouth 35 12 5 18 50:62 -12 41 13. Crystal Palace 34 11 6 17 40:46 -6 39 14. Burnley 34 11 6 17 42:60 -18 39 15. Newcastle United 34 10 8 16 32:43 -11 38 16. Southampton 33 9 9 15 39:54 -15 36 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 34 9 7 18 32:53 -21 34 18. Cardiff City 34 9 4 21 30:63 -33 31 19. Fulham 35 6 5 24 33:76 -43 23 + 20. Huddersfield 35 3 5 27 20:69 -49 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~