Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - Spanien

Madrid (APA) - Ergebnisse ausländischer Fußball-Ligen vom Sonntag:
Spanien - La Liga - 33. Runde:
~ Freitag, 19.04.2019 Alaves - Real Valladolid 2:2 (2:1) Samstag, 20.04.2019 Celta de Vigo - Girona 2:1 (1:1) Eibar - Atletico Madrid 0:1 (0:0) Rayo Vallecano - Huesca 0:0 FC Barcelona - Real Sociedad 2:1 (1:0) Sonntag, 21.04.2019 Levante - Espanyol Barcelona 2:2 (0:1) Getafe - FC Sevilla 14.00 Real Madrid - Athletic Bilbao 16.15 Villarreal - Leganes 18.30 Betis Sevilla - Valencia 20.45 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 33 23 8 2 83:32 51 77 2. Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 48:21 27 68 3. Real Madrid 32 19 4 9 56:38 18 61 4. FC Sevilla 32 15 7 10 54:39 15 52 5. Getafe 32 13 12 7 40:29 11 51 6. Valencia 32 11 16 5 36:27 9 49 7. Athletic Bilbao 32 11 13 8 36:37 -1 46 8. Alaves 33 12 10 11 35:42 -7 46 9. Betis Sevilla 32 12 7 13 38:43 -5 43 10. Espanyol Barcelona 33 11 9 13 39:48 -9 42 11. Real Sociedad 33 10 11 12 39:41 -2 41 12. Leganes 32 10 11 11 32:36 -4 41 13. Eibar 33 9 13 11 42:45 -3 40 14. Celta de Vigo 33 9 8 16 47:56 -9 35 15. Girona 33 8 10 15 34:46 -12 34 16. Levante 33 8 10 15 47:61 -14 34 17. Villarreal 32 7 12 13 40:45 -5 33 18. Real Valladolid 33 7 11 15 28:47 -19 32 19. Rayo Vallecano 33 7 7 19 36:57 -21 28 20. Huesca 33 5 11 17 35:55 -20 26 ~