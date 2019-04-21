Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 3 - England

London (APA) - Fußball-Ergebnisse England mit Tabelle - Premier League - 35. Runde:
~ Samstag, 20.04.2019 Manchester City - Tottenham Hotspur 1:0 (1:0) Bournemouth - Fulham 0:1 (0:0) Huddersfield - Watford 1:2 (0:1) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader West Ham - Leicester City 2:2 (1:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 78.; Leicester: Fuchs Ersatz Wolverhampton Wanderers - Brighton and Hove Albion 0:0 Newcastle United - Southampton 3:1 (2:0) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Sonntag, 21.04.2019 Everton - Manchester United 4:0 (2:0) Arsenal - Crystal Palace 17.00 Cardiff City - Liverpool 17.00 Montag, 22.04.2019 Chelsea - Burnley 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 34 28 2 4 87:22 65 86 2. Liverpool 34 26 7 1 77:20 57 85 3. Tottenham Hotspur 34 22 1 11 64:36 28 67 4. Arsenal 33 20 6 7 66:40 26 66 5. Chelsea 34 20 6 8 57:36 21 66 6. Manchester United 34 19 7 8 63:48 15 64 7. Everton 35 14 7 14 50:44 6 49 8. Watford 34 14 7 13 49:49 0 49 9. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 13 9 12 41:42 -1 48 11. West Ham 35 12 7 16 44:54 -10 43 12. Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 35:44 -9 41 13. Bournemouth 35 12 5 18 50:62 -12 41 14. Crystal Palace 34 11 6 17 40:46 -6 39 15. Burnley 34 11 6 17 42:60 -18 39 16. Southampton 34 9 9 16 40:57 -17 36 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 34 9 7 18 32:53 -21 34 18. Cardiff City 34 9 4 21 30:63 -33 31 19. Fulham 35 6 5 24 33:76 -43 23 + 20. Huddersfield 35 3 5 27 20:69 -49 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~