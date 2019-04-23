New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Dienstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 219,50 0,96 0,44% 218,54 American Express 113,97 1,64 1,46% 112,33 Apple 207,48 2,95 1,44% 204,53 Boeing 374,02 -1,15 -0,31% 375,17 Caterpillar 142,03 -0,35 -0,25% 142,38 Chevron 122,02 0,12 0,10% 121,90 Cisco 56,69 0,35 0,62% 56,34 Coca Cola 48,21 0,81 1,71% 47,40 Dow Inc. 57,64 -0,25 -0,43% 57,89 Exxon 83,38 0,48 0,58% 82,90 General Electric 204,14 -0,46 -0,22% 204,60 Goldman Sachs 206,05 1,27 0,62% 204,78 Home Depot 58,78 -0,04 -0,07% 58,82 Intel 140,44 1,55 1,12% 138,89 IBM 139,90 2,07 1,50% 137,83 Johnson & Johnson 113,74 0,14 0,12% 113,60 JPMorgan 195,26 1,34 0,69% 193,92 McDonalds 74,60 1,14 1,55% 73,46 Merck 125,44 1,68 1,36% 123,76 Microsoft 87,43 0,07 0,08% 87,36 Nike 39,42 0,44 1,13% 38,98 Pfizer 103,16 -2,85 -2,69% 106,01 Procter & Gamble 138,01 1,40 1,02% 136,61 The Travelers 230,58 3,47 1,53% 227,11 United Health 140,02 3,11 2,27% 136,91 United Technologies 161,66 1,26 0,79% 160,40 Visa 57,15 -1,22 -2,09% 58,37 Verizon 53,21 -0,89 -1,64% 54,10 Wal-Mart 103,07 0,70 0,68% 102,37 Walt Disney 133,36 1,68 1,28% 131,68 ~

Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1270,60 16,84 1,34% 1253,76 Altria 54,82 0,21 0,38% 54,61 AT&T 32,10 0,02 0,06% 32,08 Citigroup 69,20 0,11 0,16% 69,09 Oracle 54,94 0,32 0,59% 54,62 Pepsico 127,09 0,65 0,51% 126,44 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA494 2019-04-23/22:25