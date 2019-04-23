Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - GER-Cup/Leipzig im Finale, ENG, ESP

Wien (APA) - Internationale Fußballergebnisse vom Dienstag:
Deutschland, Cup-Halbfinale: Hamburger SV - RB Leipzig (Laimer spielte durch, Sabitzer bis 90., Ilsanker Ersatz) 1:3 (1:1).
England, Premier League - 31. Runde:
~ 31. Runde Watford - Southampton 1:1 (0:1) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl 33. Runde Tottenham Hotspur - Brighton and Hove Albion 1:0 (0:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 35 27 7 1 79:20 59 88 2. Manchester City 34 28 2 4 87:22 65 86 3. Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 1 11 65:36 29 70 4. Chelsea 35 20 7 8 59:38 21 67 5. Arsenal 34 20 6 8 68:43 25 66 6. Manchester United 34 19 7 8 63:48 15 64 7. Watford 35 14 8 13 50:50 0 50 8. Everton 35 14 7 14 50:44 6 49 9. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 10. Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 13 9 12 41:42 -1 48 11. West Ham 35 12 7 16 44:54 -10 43 12. Crystal Palace 35 12 6 17 43:48 -5 42 13. Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 35:44 -9 41 14. Bournemouth 35 12 5 18 50:62 -12 41 15. Burnley 35 11 7 17 44:62 -18 40 16. Southampton 35 9 10 16 41:58 -17 37 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 35 9 7 19 32:54 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 35 9 4 22 30:65 -35 31 19. Fulham 35 6 5 24 33:76 -43 23 + 20. Huddersfield 35 3 5 27 20:69 -49 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~ Spanien, La Liga - 34. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Huesca - Eibar 2:0 (0:0) Real Valladolid - Girona 1:0 (0:0) Alaves - FC Barcelona 21.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 33 23 8 2 83:32 51 77 2. Atletico Madrid 33 20 8 5 48:21 27 68 3. Real Madrid 33 20 4 9 59:38 21 64 4. Getafe 33 14 12 7 43:29 14 54 5. Valencia 33 12 16 5 38:28 10 52 6. FC Sevilla 33 15 7 11 54:42 12 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 33 11 13 9 36:40 -4 46 8. Alaves 33 12 10 11 35:42 -7 46 9. Betis Sevilla 33 12 7 14 39:45 -6 43 10. Espanyol Barcelona 33 11 9 13 39:48 -9 42 11. Real Sociedad 33 10 11 12 39:41 -2 41 12. Leganes 33 10 11 12 33:38 -5 41 13. Eibar 34 9 13 12 42:47 -5 40 14. Villarreal 33 8 12 13 42:46 -4 36 15. Real Valladolid 34 8 11 15 29:47 -18 35 16. Celta de Vigo 33 9 8 16 47:56 -9 35 17. Girona 34 8 10 16 34:47 -13 34 18. Levante 33 8 10 15 47:61 -14 34 19. Huesca 34 6 11 17 37:55 -18 29 20. Rayo Vallecano 33 7 7 19 36:57 -21 28 ~