New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Mittwoch folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 219,08 -0,42 -0,19% 219,50 American Express 114,02 0,05 0,04% 113,97 Apple 207,16 -0,32 -0,15% 207,48 Boeing 375,46 1,44 0,39% 374,02 Caterpillar 137,73 -4,30 -3,03% 142,03 Chevron 118,28 -3,74 -3,07% 122,02 Cisco 56,88 0,19 0,34% 56,69 Coca Cola 47,98 -0,23 -0,48% 48,21 Dow Inc. 55,98 -1,66 -2,88% 57,64 Exxon 81,76 -1,62 -1,94% 83,38 General Electric 200,54 -3,60 -1,76% 204,14 Goldman Sachs 206,72 0,67 0,33% 206,05 Home Depot 58,72 -0,06 -0,10% 58,78 Intel 139,95 -0,49 -0,35% 140,44 IBM 139,20 -0,70 -0,50% 139,90 Johnson & Johnson 113,55 -0,19 -0,17% 113,74 JPMorgan 197,63 2,37 1,21% 195,26 McDonalds 74,73 0,13 0,17% 74,60 Merck 125,01 -0,43 -0,34% 125,44 Microsoft 88,39 0,96 1,10% 87,43 Nike 39,37 -0,05 -0,13% 39,42 Pfizer 103,69 0,53 0,51% 103,16 Procter & Gamble 139,18 1,17 0,85% 138,01 The Travelers 230,35 -0,23 -0,10% 230,58 United Health 139,59 -0,43 -0,31% 140,02 United Technologies 161,49 -0,17 -0,11% 161,66 Visa 57,08 -0,07 -0,12% 57,15 Verizon 53,47 0,25 0,47% 53,22 Wal-Mart 103,53 0,46 0,45% 103,07 Walt Disney 135,10 1,74 1,30% 133,36 ~ Weitere Notierungen:

~ Alphabet 1260,05 -10,54 -0,83% 1270,59 Altria 54,71 -0,11 -0,20% 54,82 AT&T 30,79 -1,31 -4,08% 32,10 Citigroup 68,83 -0,37 -0,53% 69,20 Oracle 55,18 0,24 0,44% 54,94 Pepsico 126,92 -0,17 -0,13% 127,09 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA567 2019-04-24/22:37