Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Manchester City gewann Derby 2:0

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 31. Runde:
~ Samstag, 16.03.2019 Bournemouth - Newcastle United 2:2 (0:1) Burnley - Leicester City 1:2 (1:1) Leicester: Fuchs ab 64. West Ham - Huddersfield 4:3 (1:2) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 68. Sonntag, 17.03.2019 Fulham - Liverpool 1:2 (0:1) Everton - Chelsea 2:0 (0:0) Mittwoch, 03.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - Crystal Palace 2:0 (0:0) Dienstag, 16.04.2019 Brighton and Hove Albion - Cardiff City 0:2 (0:1) Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Watford - Southampton 1:1 (0:1) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader; Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Mittwoch, 24.04.2019 Wolverhampton Wanderers - Arsenal 3:1 (3:0) Manchester United - Manchester City 0:2 (0:0) ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Manchester City 35 29 2 4 89:22 67 89 2. Liverpool 35 27 7 1 79:20 59 88 3. Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 1 11 65:36 29 70 4. Chelsea 35 20 7 8 59:38 21 67 5. Arsenal 35 20 6 9 69:46 23 66 6. Manchester United 35 19 7 9 63:50 13 64 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 9 12 44:43 1 51 8. Watford 35 14 8 13 50:50 0 50 9. Everton 35 14 7 14 50:44 6 49 10. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 11. West Ham 35 12 7 16 44:54 -10 43 12. Crystal Palace 35 12 6 17 43:48 -5 42 13. Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 35:44 -9 41 14. Bournemouth 35 12 5 18 50:62 -12 41 15. Burnley 35 11 7 17 44:62 -18 40 16. Southampton 35 9 10 16 41:58 -17 37 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 35 9 7 19 32:54 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 35 9 4 22 30:65 -35 31 19. Fulham 35 6 5 24 33:76 -43 23 + 20. Huddersfield 35 3 5 27 20:69 -49 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~