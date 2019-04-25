Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - ESP/Sevilla gewann 5:0

Madrid (APA) - Internationale Fußball-Ergebnisse vom Donnerstag:
Spanien - La Liga - 34. Runde:
~ Dienstag, 23.04.2019 Huesca - Eibar 2:0 (0:0) Real Valladolid - Girona 1:0 (0:0) Alaves - FC Barcelona 0:2 (0:0) Mittwoch, 24.04.2019 Atletico Madrid - Valencia 3:2 (1:1) Leganes - Athletic Bilbao 0:1 (0:1) Espanyol Barcelona - Celta de Vigo 1:1 (1:0) Levante - Betis Sevilla 4:0 (2:0) Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 FC Sevilla - Rayo Vallecano 5:0 (0:0) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Real Sociedad - Villarreal 20.30 Getafe - Real Madrid 21.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 34 24 8 2 85:32 53 80 2. Atletico Madrid 34 21 8 5 51:23 28 71 3. Real Madrid 33 20 4 9 59:38 21 64 4. FC Sevilla 34 16 7 11 59:42 17 55 5. Getafe 33 14 12 7 43:29 14 54 6. Valencia 34 12 16 6 40:31 9 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 34 12 13 9 37:40 -3 49 8. Alaves 34 12 10 12 35:44 -9 46 9. Espanyol Barcelona 34 11 10 13 40:49 -9 43 10. Betis Sevilla 34 12 7 15 39:49 -10 43 11. Real Sociedad 33 10 11 12 39:41 -2 41 12. Leganes 34 10 11 13 33:39 -6 41 13. Eibar 34 9 13 12 42:47 -5 40 14. Levante 34 9 10 15 51:61 -10 37 15. Celta de Vigo 34 9 9 16 48:57 -9 36 16. Villarreal 33 8 12 13 42:46 -4 36 17. Real Valladolid 34 8 11 15 29:47 -18 35 18. Girona 34 8 10 16 34:47 -13 34 19. Huesca 34 6 11 17 37:55 -18 29 20. Rayo Vallecano 34 7 7 20 36:62 -26 28 ~