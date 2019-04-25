New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Donnerstag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):
Die 30 Dow-Jones-Werte:
~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 190,72 -28,36 -12,95% 219,08 American Express 115,88 1,86 1,63% 114,02 Apple 205,28 -1,88 -0,91% 207,16 Boeing 382,80 7,34 1,95% 375,46 Caterpillar 136,13 -1,60 -1,16% 137,73 Chevron 117,90 -0,38 -0,32% 118,28 Cisco 56,33 -0,55 -0,97% 56,88 Coca Cola 47,84 -0,14 -0,29% 47,98 Dow Inc. 55,33 -0,65 -1,16% 55,98 Exxon 82,22 0,46 0,56% 81,76 General Electric 201,40 0,86 0,43% 200,54 Goldman Sachs 206,50 -0,22 -0,11% 206,72 Home Depot 57,61 -1,11 -1,89% 58,72 Intel 138,63 -1,32 -0,94% 139,95 IBM 139,65 0,45 0,32% 139,20 Johnson & Johnson 113,61 0,06 0,05% 113,55 JPMorgan 197,93 0,30 0,15% 197,63 McDonalds 76,34 1,61 2,15% 74,73 Merck 129,15 4,14 3,31% 125,01 Microsoft 87,56 -0,83 -0,94% 88,39 Nike 39,61 0,24 0,61% 39,37 Pfizer 103,28 -0,41 -0,40% 103,69 Procter & Gamble 139,19 0,01 0,01% 139,18 The Travelers 230,79 0,44 0,19% 230,35 United Health 139,73 0,14 0,10% 139,59 United Technologies 161,02 -0,47 -0,29% 161,49 Visa 55,85 -1,23 -2,15% 57,08 Verizon 52,68 -0,79 -1,48% 53,47 Wal-Mart 103,52 -0,01 -0,01% 103,53 Walt Disney 137,24 2,14 1,58% 135,10 ~
Weitere Notierungen:
~ Alphabet 1267,34 7,29 0,58% 1260,05 Altria 51,41 -3,30 -6,03% 54,71 AT&T 30,34 -0,45 -1,46% 30,79 Citigroup 68,73 -0,10 -0,15% 68,83 Oracle 55,01 -0,17 -0,31% 55,18 Pepsico 126,13 -0,79 -0,62% 126,92 ~
