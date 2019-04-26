New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Freitag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 191,67 0,95 0,50% 190,72 American Express 117,60 1,72 1,48% 115,88 Apple 204,30 -0,98 -0,48% 205,28 Boeing 380,79 -2,01 -0,53% 382,80 Caterpillar 139,03 2,90 2,13% 136,13 Chevron 117,10 -0,80 -0,68% 117,90 Cisco 55,88 -0,45 -0,80% 56,33 Coca Cola 48,26 0,42 0,88% 47,84 Dow Inc. 38,00 0,40 1,06% 37,60 Exxon 80,49 -1,73 -2,20% 82,22 General Electric 9,57 0,45 4,93% 9,12 Goldman Sachs 203,08 1,68 0,83% 201,40 Home Depot 203,61 -2,89 -1,40% 206,50 Intel 52,43 -5,18 -8,99% 57,61 IBM 139,44 0,81 0,58% 138,63 Johnson & Johnson 140,39 0,74 0,53% 139,65 JPMorgan 114,47 0,86 0,76% 113,61 McDonalds 197,42 -0,51 -0,26% 197,93 Merck 76,63 0,29 0,38% 76,34 Microsoft 129,89 0,74 0,57% 129,15 Nike 88,31 0,75 0,86% 87,56 Pfizer 39,97 0,36 0,91% 39,61 Procter & Gamble 105,86 2,58 2,50% 103,28 The Travelers 140,24 1,05 0,75% 139,19 United Health 237,00 6,21 2,69% 230,79 United Technologies 140,78 1,05 0,75% 139,73 Visa 162,93 1,91 1,19% 161,02 Verizon 56,58 0,73 1,31% 55,85 Wal-Mart 101,53 -1,99 -1,92% 103,52 Walt Disney 139,92 2,68 1,95% 137,24 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1277,42 10,08 0,80% 1267,34 Altria 52,79 1,38 2,68% 51,41 AT&T 30,68 0,34 1,12% 30,34 Citigroup 69,51 0,78 1,13% 68,73 Oracle 55,41 0,40 0,73% 55,01 Pepsico 126,40 0,27 0,21% 126,13 ~

