Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Liverpool siegte 5:0

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 36. Runde:
~ Freitag, 26.04.2019 Liverpool - Huddersfield 5:0 (3:0) Samstag, 27.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham 13.30 Crystal Palace - Everton 16.00 Fulham - Cardiff City 16.00 Southampton - Bournemouth 16.00 Watford - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Newcastle United 18.30 Sonntag, 28.04.2019 Leicester City - Arsenal 13.00 Burnley - Manchester City 15.05 Manchester United - Chelsea 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 36 28 7 1 84:20 64 91 2. Manchester City 35 29 2 4 89:22 67 89 3. Tottenham Hotspur 35 23 1 11 65:36 29 70 4. Chelsea 35 20 7 8 59:38 21 67 5. Arsenal 35 20 6 9 69:46 23 66 6. Manchester United 35 19 7 9 63:50 13 64 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 9 12 44:43 1 51 8. Watford 35 14 8 13 50:50 0 50 9. Everton 35 14 7 14 50:44 6 49 10. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 11. West Ham 35 12 7 16 44:54 -10 43 12. Crystal Palace 35 12 6 17 43:48 -5 42 13. Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 35:44 -9 41 14. Bournemouth 35 12 5 18 50:62 -12 41 15. Burnley 35 11 7 17 44:62 -18 40 16. Southampton 35 9 10 16 41:58 -17 37 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 35 9 7 19 32:54 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 35 9 4 22 30:65 -35 31 19. Fulham 35 6 5 24 33:76 -43 23 + 20. Huddersfield 36 3 5 28 20:74 -54 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~