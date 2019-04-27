Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 2 - ENG/West Ham besiegte Tottenham, ESP

London/Madrid (APA) - England, Premier League - 36. Runde:
~ Freitag, 26.04.2019 Liverpool - Huddersfield 5:0 (3:0) Samstag, 27.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 88. Crystal Palace - Everton 16.00 Fulham - Cardiff City 16.00 Southampton - Bournemouth 16.00 Watford - Wolverhampton Wanderers 16.00 Brighton and Hove Albion - Newcastle United 18.30 Sonntag, 28.04.2019 Leicester City - Arsenal 13.00 Burnley - Manchester City 15.05 Manchester United - Chelsea 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 36 28 7 1 84:20 64 91 2. Manchester City 35 29 2 4 89:22 67 89 3. Tottenham Hotspur 36 23 1 12 65:37 28 70 4. Chelsea 35 20 7 8 59:38 21 67 5. Arsenal 35 20 6 9 69:46 23 66 6. Manchester United 35 19 7 9 63:50 13 64 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 9 12 44:43 1 51 8. Watford 35 14 8 13 50:50 0 50 9. Everton 35 14 7 14 50:44 6 49 10. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 11. West Ham 36 13 7 16 45:54 -9 46 12. Crystal Palace 35 12 6 17 43:48 -5 42 13. Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 35:44 -9 41 14. Bournemouth 35 12 5 18 50:62 -12 41 15. Burnley 35 11 7 17 44:62 -18 40 16. Southampton 35 9 10 16 41:58 -17 37 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 35 9 7 19 32:54 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 35 9 4 22 30:65 -35 31 19. Fulham 35 6 5 24 33:76 -43 23 + 20. Huddersfield 36 3 5 28 20:74 -54 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~ Spanien, La Liga - 35. Runde:
~ Samstag, 27.04.2019 Athletic Bilbao - Alaves 1:1 (1:1) Atletico Madrid - Real Valladolid 16.15 Leganes - Celta de Vigo 18.30 FC Barcelona - Levante 20.45 Sonntag, 28.04.2019 Valencia - Eibar 12.00 Girona - FC Sevilla 14.00 Real Sociedad - Getafe 16.15 Villarreal - Huesca 18.30 Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 29.04.2019 Betis Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 34 24 8 2 85:32 53 80 2. Atletico Madrid 34 21 8 5 51:23 28 71 3. Real Madrid 34 20 5 9 59:38 21 65 4. Getafe 34 14 13 7 43:29 14 55 5. FC Sevilla 34 16 7 11 59:42 17 55 6. Valencia 34 12 16 6 40:31 9 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 35 12 14 9 38:41 -3 50 8. Alaves 35 12 11 12 36:45 -9 47 9. Espanyol Barcelona 34 11 10 13 40:49 -9 43 10. Betis Sevilla 34 12 7 15 39:49 -10 43 11. Real Sociedad 34 10 11 13 39:42 -3 41 12. Leganes 34 10 11 13 33:39 -6 41 13. Eibar 34 9 13 12 42:47 -5 40 14. Villarreal 34 9 12 13 43:46 -3 39 15. Levante 34 9 10 15 51:61 -10 37 16. Celta de Vigo 34 9 9 16 48:57 -9 36 17. Real Valladolid 34 8 11 15 29:47 -18 35 18. Girona 34 8 10 16 34:47 -13 34 19. Huesca 34 6 11 17 37:55 -18 29 20. Rayo Vallecano 34 7 7 20 36:62 -26 28 ~