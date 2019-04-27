Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 4 - ENG/Klassenerhalt für Hasenhüttl

London (APA) - England - Premier League - 36. Runde:
~ Freitag, 26.04.2019 Liverpool - Huddersfield 5:0 (3:0) Samstag, 27.04.2019 Tottenham Hotspur - West Ham 0:1 (0:0) West Ham: Arnautovic bis 88. Crystal Palace - Everton 0:0 Fulham - Cardiff City 1:0 (0:0) Southampton - Bournemouth 3:3 (1:2) Southampton: Trainer Hasenhüttl Watford - Wolverhampton Wanderers 1:2 (0:1) Watford: Prödl nicht im Kader Brighton and Hove Albion - Newcastle United 18.30 Sonntag, 28.04.2019 Leicester City - Arsenal 13.00 Burnley - Manchester City 15.05 Manchester United - Chelsea 17.30 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. Liverpool 36 28 7 1 84:20 64 91 2. Manchester City 35 29 2 4 89:22 67 89 3. Tottenham Hotspur 36 23 1 12 65:37 28 70 4. Chelsea 35 20 7 8 59:38 21 67 5. Arsenal 35 20 6 9 69:46 23 66 6. Manchester United 35 19 7 9 63:50 13 64 7. Wolverhampton Wanderers 36 15 9 12 46:44 2 54 8. Everton 36 14 8 14 50:44 6 50 9. Watford 36 14 8 14 51:52 -1 50 10. Leicester City 35 14 6 15 48:47 1 48 11. West Ham 36 13 7 16 45:54 -9 46 12. Crystal Palace 36 12 7 17 43:48 -5 43 13. Bournemouth 36 12 6 18 53:65 -12 42 14. Newcastle United 35 11 8 16 35:44 -9 41 15. Burnley 35 11 7 17 44:62 -18 40 16. Southampton 36 9 11 16 44:61 -17 38 17. Brighton and Hove Albion 35 9 7 19 32:54 -22 34 18. Cardiff City 36 9 4 23 30:66 -36 31 19. Fulham 36 7 5 24 34:76 -42 26 + 20. Huddersfield 36 3 5 28 20:74 -54 14 + ~ ~ + = Absteiger ~