Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 1 - ESP/Eibar besiegte Valencia

Madrid (APA) - Ergebnisse ausländischer Fußball-Meisterschaften vom Sonntag:
Spanien - La Liga - 35. Runde:
~ Samstag, 27.04.2019 Athletic Bilbao - Alaves 1:1 (1:1) Atletico Madrid - Real Valladolid 1:0 (0:0) Leganes - Celta de Vigo 0:0 FC Barcelona - Levante 1:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 28.04.2019 Valencia - Eibar 0:1 (0:0) Girona - FC Sevilla 14.00 Real Sociedad - Getafe 16.15 Villarreal - Huesca 18.30 Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 29.04.2019 Betis Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 35 25 8 2 86:32 54 83 2. Atletico Madrid 35 22 8 5 52:23 29 74 3. Real Madrid 34 20 5 9 59:38 21 65 4. Getafe 34 14 13 7 43:29 14 55 5. FC Sevilla 34 16 7 11 59:42 17 55 6. Valencia 35 12 16 7 40:32 8 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 35 12 14 9 38:41 -3 50 8. Alaves 35 12 11 12 36:45 -9 47 9. Eibar 35 10 13 12 43:47 -4 43 10. Espanyol Barcelona 34 11 10 13 40:49 -9 43 11. Betis Sevilla 34 12 7 15 39:49 -10 43 12. Leganes 35 10 12 13 33:39 -6 42 13. Real Sociedad 34 10 11 13 39:42 -3 41 14. Villarreal 34 9 12 13 43:46 -3 39 15. Levante 35 9 10 16 51:62 -11 37 16. Celta de Vigo 35 9 10 16 48:57 -9 37 17. Real Valladolid 35 8 11 16 29:48 -19 35 18. Girona 34 8 10 16 34:47 -13 34 19. Huesca 34 6 11 17 37:55 -18 29 20. Rayo Vallecano 34 7 7 20 36:62 -26 28 ~