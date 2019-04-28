Fußball: Auslands-Ergebnisse 10 - ESP

Madrid (APA) - Spanien - La Liga - 35. Runde:
~ Samstag, 27.04.2019 Athletic Bilbao - Alaves 1:1 (1:1) Atletico Madrid - Real Valladolid 1:0 (0:0) Leganes - Celta de Vigo 0:0 FC Barcelona - Levante 1:0 (0:0) Sonntag, 28.04.2019 Valencia - Eibar 0:1 (0:0) Girona - FC Sevilla 1:0 (0:0) Sevilla: ohne Wöber (verletzt) Real Sociedad - Getafe 2:1 (1:0) Villarreal - Huesca 1:1 (1:0) Rayo Vallecano - Real Madrid 20.45 Montag, 29.04.2019 Betis Sevilla - Espanyol Barcelona 21.00 ~ Tabelle:
~ 1. FC Barcelona 35 25 8 2 86:32 54 83 * 2. Atletico Madrid 35 22 8 5 52:23 29 74 3. Real Madrid 34 20 5 9 59:38 21 65 4. Getafe 35 14 13 8 44:31 13 55 5. FC Sevilla 35 16 7 12 59:43 16 55 6. Valencia 35 12 16 7 40:32 8 52 7. Athletic Bilbao 35 12 14 9 38:41 -3 50 8. Alaves 35 12 11 12 36:45 -9 47 9. Real Sociedad 35 11 11 13 41:43 -2 44 10. Eibar 35 10 13 12 43:47 -4 43 11. Espanyol Barcelona 34 11 10 13 40:49 -9 43 12. Betis Sevilla 34 12 7 15 39:49 -10 43 13. Leganes 35 10 12 13 33:39 -6 42 14. Villarreal 35 9 13 13 44:47 -3 40 15. Celta de Vigo 35 9 10 16 48:57 -9 37 16. Levante 35 9 10 16 51:62 -11 37 17. Girona 35 9 10 16 35:47 -12 37 18. Real Valladolid 35 8 11 16 29:48 -19 35 19. Huesca 35 6 12 17 38:56 -18 30 20. Rayo Vallecano 34 7 7 20 36:62 -26 28 ~ ~ * = Meister ~