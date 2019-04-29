New York (APA) - An den US-Börsen wurden am Montag folgende Schlusskurse ermittelt (in US-Dollar):

Die 30 Dow Jones-Werte:

~ Aktie Kurs Änderung Änderung Schluss --- aktuell Punkte Prozent zuletzt 3M 190,19 -1,48 -0,77% 191,67 American Express 116,76 -0,84 -0,71% 117,60 Apple 204,61 0,31 0,15% 204,30 Boeing 379,05 -1,74 -0,46% 380,79 Caterpillar 139,02 -0,01 -0,01% 139,03 Chevron 117,72 0,62 0,53% 117,10 Cisco 56,13 0,25 0,45% 55,88 Coca Cola 48,42 0,16 0,33% 48,26 Dow Inc. 37,96 -0,04 -0,11% 38,00 Exxon 79,97 -0,52 -0,65% 80,49 General Electric 9,73 0,16 1,67% 9,57 Goldman Sachs 206,92 3,84 1,89% 203,08 Home Depot 202,16 -1,45 -0,71% 203,61 Intel 51,11 -1,32 -2,52% 52,43 IBM 139,05 -0,39 -0,28% 139,44 Johnson & Johnson 139,84 -0,55 -0,39% 140,39 JPMorgan 116,12 1,65 1,44% 114,47 McDonalds 197,12 -0,30 -0,15% 197,42 Merck 76,78 0,15 0,20% 76,63 Microsoft 129,77 -0,12 -0,09% 129,89 Nike 88,26 -0,05 -0,06% 88,31 Pfizer 39,59 -0,38 -0,95% 39,97 Procter & Gamble 104,78 -1,08 -1,02% 105,86 The Travelers 141,46 1,22 0,87% 140,24 United Health 237,45 0,45 0,19% 237,00 United Technologies 142,12 1,34 0,95% 140,78 Visa 164,15 1,22 0,75% 162,93 Verizon 56,84 0,26 0,46% 56,58 Wal-Mart 101,56 0,03 0,03% 101,53 Walt Disney 139,30 -0,62 -0,44% 139,92 Weitere Notierungen: Alphabet 1296,20 18,78 1,47% 1277,42 Altria 53,51 0,72 1,36% 52,79 AT&T 30,88 0,20 0,65% 30,68 Citigroup 71,03 1,52 2,19% 69,51 Oracle 55,09 -0,32 -0,58% 55,41 Pepsico 126,69 0,29 0,23% 126,40 ~

~ ISIN US2605661048 US6311011026 US78378X1072 ~ APA522 2019-04-29/22:20